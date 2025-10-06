Who Is Anika Nilles, Rush’s New Drummer for 2026 Reunion?

Today (Oct. 6), Canadian prog rock legends Rush announced they had reunited, naming Anika Nilles as their new drummer with eyes on a limited batch of 2026 tour dates.

The comeback shows, the first of which will take place in Los Angeles on June 7, will be Rush’s first live performance since 2015 and, of course, their first since the passing of drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.

In the years since Rush’s R40 tour ended (and Peart’s early 2020 passing), Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have expressed uncertainty about returning as Rush. They’d even ruled it out completely while sharing mutual sentiments about wanting to continue playing and making music together. The two have even started to write new songs, but with no real intention beyond writing for writing’s sake.

Time changes everything though and a little nudge from Paul McCartney may have even helped spur Rush’s return to the limelight.

Fans are now doing everything they can to learn more about who Anika Nilles is as she’s stepping into the role of one of rock’s all-time greats.

Here’s a little bit more about her.

Where Is Anika Nilles From?

Anika Nilles was born in Aschaffenburg, Germany on May 29, 1983 — one year after Rush’s ninth studio album, Signals, came out.

While she began playing drums at six years old, Nilles didn’t turn professional until 26. Her father, who is also a drummer (as are two of her uncles and one of her cousins) even taught her some grooves early on.

Anika Nilles’ Musical Education + Work as an Educator

While Nilles had the ambition of playing music for a career, she initially studied social work for half a decade and worked as a pre-school teacher.

“Right after high school, I told my parents that I wanted to play drums for a living. I was 16 at the time,” she said in a Drumeo profile, noting that her parents encouraged her to pursue “something serious.”

Feeling a bit burnt out on that profession by her mid-20s (while still maintaining her drumming chops as a hobby), she said to Drumeo, “I looked at my idols and heroes. They were young and they played like gods. I thought I would never be able to reach their level at my age. I felt like I had missed the boat. But my goal was not to be a famous drummer or get a cool side job with a big band. All I wanted to do was teach, play shows and do workshops.”

Nilles then studied at the University of Popular Music and Music Business in Mannheim, Germany and earned a degree in popular music. She has experience teaching at the conservatory, as well as at Drumeo and Nexus ICA and has contributed to DRUM! magazine offering more tips and advice.

Across publications such as Modern Drummer Magazine, DRUM! magazine and Music Radar, Nilles has been named No. 1 rising star, No. 3 best educator, No 2 best fusion drummer and no. 1 best clinician in various years.

Anika Nilles, "Pikalar"

What Music Has Anika Nilles Released + Who Has She Toured With?

Anika Nilles has released four full length albums under her name — Pikalar (2017), For a Colorful Soul (2020), Opuntia (2022) and False Truth (2025). With an overarching progressive lean, the music is delightful instrumental cocktail of funk, jazz/fusion, pop melody and prog rock.

She also tours the world doing drum clinics and played with Jeff Beck’s band on a 2022 European tour.

RUSH: Fifty Something 2026 Tour Dates

June 07 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

June 09 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

June 18 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

June 24 — Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

June 26 — Forth Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

July 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 18 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 28 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

July 30 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 07 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 09 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 17 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena