Rush's reunion tour is continuing into next year as they've revealed their first 2027 tour dates, which will take place in South America and Europe.

The prog legends initially shared the details for their Fifty Something tour in the fall of 2025, revealing Anika Nilles as their new drummer in place of the late Neil Peart. The first show of the tour isn't until June of this year.

The South American leg of the tour will take place throughout January and early February of 2027 and they'll head over to Europe shortly after, with the last show of the leg taking place in early April.

According to Setlist.fm, these will be Rush's first shows in Europe since 2013 and their first in South America since 2010.

“We can’t wait to get back to all these cities we haven’t played in so long, as well as hitting some new places we’ve yet to play. Both Alex [Lifeson] and I are loving the hours of rehearsal time we’re spending with Anika and now Loren [Gold, keyboardist], learning around 40 songs which will enable us to keep the shows evolving, playing some different songs on different nights," Geddy Lee said along with the tour announcement.

"We are thrilled that many of our longstanding crew have come back to help us design the kind of Rush show that fans have grown accustomed to expect from us. We dearly hope you will come along and help us celebrate 50 years of Rush music, while giving Neil the long overdue tribute he so richly deserves.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb. 27) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through Rush's website. See the full list of dates below.

Rush 2027 South American Tour Dates

Jan. 15 - Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

Jan. 22 - Curitiba, Brazil – Arena da Baixada

Jan. 24 - São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

Jan. 30 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos (Engenhão)

Feb. 1 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Estádio Mineirão

Feb. 4 - Brasília, Brazil – Arena BRB Mané Garrincha

Rush 2027 European Tour Dates

Feb. 19 - Paris, France – La Défense Arena

Feb. 21 - Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Feb. 23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Feb. 25 - Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Feb. 28 - Cologne, Germany – LANXESS Arena

Mar. 2 - Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Mar. 4 - Stuttgart, Germany – Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

Mar. 8 - Glasgow, U.K. – OVO Hydro

Mar. 12 - Manchester, U.K. – Co-op Live

Mar. 16 - London, U.K. – O2 Arena

Mar. 18 - London, U.K. – O2 Arena

Mar. 27 - Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena Kraków

Mar. 30 - Milan, Italy – Unipol Dome

Apr. 1 - Basel, Switzerland – St. Jakobshalle

Apr. 4 - Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Apr. 6 - Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

Apr. 8 - Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Apr. 10 - Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus Arena

