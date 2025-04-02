The start of spring, income taxes and some of the biggest rock and metal albums is what the month of April is all about.

We tracked down the biggest album of all-time released each day in April and shout out some other noteworthy titles from those days as well. The month is full of iconic releases, with some even celebrating huge anniversaries this year.

The Offspring's breakthrough album, Smash, turns 30 years old in 2025. Same goes for Radiohead's underrated effort The Bends.

READ MORE: Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in April

Elsewhere, Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Iron Maiden have released at least two albums in April history. Fans who were around when those records came out may even remember having picked up an LP in April of years prior.

Even on the more recent end of the timelines, memories will likely come flooding back of hearing these albums for the very first time.

Here is a breakdown of the best rock and metal albums of all-time that have been released form each day of April.

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in April History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in April. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll