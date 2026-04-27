VOTE: Better New Rock Hall Inductee – Billy Idol vs. Iron Maiden

This year gave us some great new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, but we're going to give two of them one more challenge. In our Chuck's Fight Club battle this week on the Loudwire Nights radio show, we want to know which new inductee among Billy Idol and Iron Maiden you prefer.

On one side of this battle, you've got Billy Idol. Having stepped away from Generation X, the young punk singer broke out in the '80s as one of MTV's first superstars armed with attitude, his self-proclaimed "whiplash smile" and a collection defiant hits including "Rebel Yell," "Dancing With Myself," "White Wedding," "Eyes Without a Face," "To Be a Love," "Cradle of Love" and plenty more.

On the other side, you'll find Iron Maiden, one of the true pioneering bands from the NWOBHM era of metal. What's not to love? The band thrived with multiple guitars, galloping bass and the power vocals of Bruce Dickinson through most of their run. They also put on one great live show. You know the hits: "Number of the Beast," "The Trooper," "Run to the Hills," "Aces High," "Hallowed Be Thy Name," "Wasted Years" and oh so many more.

Two very deserving Rock Hall entries, but we're asking you to choose between them. As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both Rock Hall inductees on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked Rock Hall inductee will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: 2026 Rock Hall Induction Class Revealed on 'American Idol'

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.