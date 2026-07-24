Last night (July 23) and ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, The Coverups (the cover band led by Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong) played a show hosted by Z2 Comics and Fandom. The night even saw Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson take the stage as a surprise guest.

The 26-song set kicked off with a cover of Cheap Trick's "Hello There" and featured renditions of songs by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Ramones, Pretenders, Nirvana, Sweet, The Clash, Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue, Poison and more.

Dickinson, who will be at a Z2 signing booth at San Diego Comic-Con today, joined The Coverups for the fifth song of the night — a take on "All the Young Dudes," the 1972 single written by David Bowie and released by Mott the Hoople. The Iron Maiden frontman famously covered the song on his 1990 debut solo album, Tattooed Millionaire.

Fan-shot footage (shared by the YouTube account Green Day Italia) can be viewed directly below.

The Coverups, "All the Young Dudes" (ft. Bruce Dickinson)

The coverups, in addition to featuring Armstrong on guitar and lead vocals, is comprised of guitarist/vocalist Jason White (ive member in Green Day), bassist/vocalist Bill Schneider (Green Day's touring manager) and drummer Chrus Dugan (Green Day audio engineer).

See the full setlist from the San Diego show below.

The Coverups Setlist — July 23, 2026

READ MORE: 'It Changed My Life' - Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Reveals His Favorite Live Album

Bruce Dickinson + Z2 — The Mandrake Project: Year Two

Z2 bruce dickinson mandrake project graphic novel

Earlier this year, Dickinson and Z2 announced the extension of The Mandrake Project comic series with a massive Year Two project.

The Mandrake Project: Year Two is a 184-page addition to the ongoing saga involving Necropolis and Dr. Lazarus and, per a press releases, promises to delve "deeper into a world of surreal and mystical madness." Leaning a bit more into the premise, the PR further informs fans, "Starting with a near-death experience that propels Necropolis into a parallel world where he learns the dark secrets of his twisted family tree, he’s exposed to revelations that leave him shocked, wondering if he can escape the family legacy of self-destruction in the name of ambition, or if he is simply a cog in a greater cosmic machine, controlled by supernatural forces?"

The Mandrake Project: Year Two features an introduction by Anvil! The Story of Anvil director Sascha Gervasi as well as an extensive article on Wilhelm Reich, who is described as "the sociologist and mystic whose controversial work led to him being imprisoned by the FBI, where he died in jail in 1954.

Get more details and pre-order at the Z2 website.

Below, see the best metal covers of classic rock hits.