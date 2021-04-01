Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in April

Gary Hershorn-Pool / Steven Ferdman / Gina Wetzler, Getty Images

Ready to blow out the candles? April is upon us and it's a great time to see if you share a birthday with a rock musician.

The month is filled with a wealth of rockers celebrating their special dates. You've got Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan no doubt ready to lift a glass of wine to celebrate another year on the planet. Machine Gun Kelly, aka Colson Baker, is another year old and ready for a piece of cake. And Alter Bridge, Tremonti and Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti can probably blow out the candles with a mere killer riff.

Those are just a few of the musicians celebrating birthdays. Check out the full list of Rock Stars celebrating birthdays in April below.

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in April

Filed Under: Aaron Lewis, Ace Frehley, Anthony Green, Arejay Hale, Brendon Urie, Christian Coma, Gerard Way, Ghostemane, Iggy Pop, Izzy Stradlin, Jerry Only, Joey Jordison, John Cooper, Josh Kiszka, Josh Todd, Kellin Quinn, Machine Gun Kelly, Mark Tremonti, Matty Healy, Maynard James Keenan, Michael Poulsen, Mike McCready, Mike Mushok, Mike Ness, Mike Portnoy, Patrick Stump, Paul Gray, Phil Labonte, Ritchie Blackmore, Sebastian Bach, Shavo Odadjian, Zack Merrick
