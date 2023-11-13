Tool singer Maynard James Keenan celebrated this Veterans Day (Nov. 11) in a special way, sharing photos of his recent reunion with his old roommate from his time in the U.S. Army while the future rocker attended military academy at West Point.

Did you know that Keenan went to the United States Military Academy back in the '80s, before he decided to pursue becoming a full-time rock singer? Forty years later, Keenan explained that Tool fans helped bring the old roomies back together.

See the photos down near the bottom of this post.

READ MORE: 10 Times Bands Were Wrongly Accused of Being Death Metal

Maynard's Military Roommate

Earlier this year, Keenan sent out a call to Tool fans to help him track down the roommate, named Jeffrey Parks. Now, along with an old group photo of the pair back in the day, we can also see modern-day photos of Keenan along with the Parks and his family.

"For my Birthday this past April, I asked for assistance in tracking down my roommate from the Army," Maynard said in the photo-filled Veterans Day Instagram post. "You all came through. Finally got to see him face to face 40 years later."

"Thank you for your service, Jeffrey," Maynard added of the military pal he knew before his time in Tool.

Tool Tour Dates

Last month, Tool announced that they would be extending their current tour dates into 2024 with 20-date winter U.S. trek for early next year, along with a special guest in the psychedelic/stoner/prog/doom metal act Elder. See the dates down below.

Under the images (scroll through Keenan's photo carousel below), find a list of rock and metal musicians who've served in the military. And make sure to subscribe to the Loudwire newsletter and get Loudwire's app for more rock news.

Maynard James Keenan Reunites With His Old Army Roommate After 40 Years

Tool 2024 Tour Dates

Jan. 10 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Jan. 12 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Jan. 13 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Jan. 18 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Jan. 19 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Jan. 21 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Ctr

Jan. 23 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 24 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Jan. 26 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena

Jan. 27 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Ctr

Jan. 31 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr

Feb. 2 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Ctr

Feb. 3 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Ctr

Feb. 5 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Feb. 9 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr

Feb. 12 – Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Ctr

Feb. 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 17 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena

Feb. 18 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena