Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Reunites With His Army Roommate – Photos
Tool singer Maynard James Keenan celebrated this Veterans Day (Nov. 11) in a special way, sharing photos of his recent reunion with his old roommate from his time in the U.S. Army while the future rocker attended military academy at West Point.
Did you know that Keenan went to the United States Military Academy back in the '80s, before he decided to pursue becoming a full-time rock singer? Forty years later, Keenan explained that Tool fans helped bring the old roomies back together.
See the photos down near the bottom of this post.
Maynard's Military Roommate
Earlier this year, Keenan sent out a call to Tool fans to help him track down the roommate, named Jeffrey Parks. Now, along with an old group photo of the pair back in the day, we can also see modern-day photos of Keenan along with the Parks and his family.
"For my Birthday this past April, I asked for assistance in tracking down my roommate from the Army," Maynard said in the photo-filled Veterans Day Instagram post. "You all came through. Finally got to see him face to face 40 years later."
"Thank you for your service, Jeffrey," Maynard added of the military pal he knew before his time in Tool.
Tool Tour Dates
Last month, Tool announced that they would be extending their current tour dates into 2024 with 20-date winter U.S. trek for early next year, along with a special guest in the psychedelic/stoner/prog/doom metal act Elder. See the dates down below.
Under the images (scroll through Keenan's photo carousel below), find a list of rock and metal musicians who've served in the military.
Maynard James Keenan Reunites With His Old Army Roommate After 40 Years
