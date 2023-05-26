The '90s were a great decade for rock! There was a variety within the rock world that was unrivaled with other decades, and here we're taking you back in time to revisit the 66 Best Rock Songs of the '90s.

READ MORE: Top 90 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the '90s

While the hair metal that dominated the late '80s started to fade, grunge was there to fill the void. Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains and Soundgarden were just a few of the acts to bring a new sound to the forefront.

Grunge also knocked down the doors for alternative rock in general, giving acts such as Jane's Addiction, Faith No More and Red Hot Chili Peppers that had been relegated to college rock radio in the '80s a more prominent platform.

And once grunge started to fade, rap-rock and nu-metal were ready to fill the void making stars of Korn, Limp Bizkit and Rage Against the Machine. You also saw the re-emergence of pop-punk through Green Day and Blink-182 and new British invasion led by Oasis, Blur and Radiohead.

Simply put, there was something for everyone. So join us as we revisit the 66 Best Rock Songs of the '90s below.