It's the rare week where the one-off performances are more higher profile than the amount of bands booking full tours.

This week, you'll find eight new rock and metal tours in the works, with Fit for an Autopsy leading the way and tour legs booked for Dying Wish, Gatecreeper and others.

However, on the specialty show front, Metallica have announced their annual All With In My Hands' Helping Hands benefit concert for 2024 and Deftones have dropped the lineup for their annual Dia De Los Deftones concert bill. Plus you've got a great lineup announced for the Desert Daze Festival, more additions to the Loud As Hell festival and plenty more.

What all is new that got announced this past week? Scroll down to find out.

Blitzen Trapper

Tour Dates: July 29 - Aug. 11; Nov. 2 - 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Burning Witches

Tour Dates: Oct. 24 - Nov. 15

Support Acts: Graveshadow

Dying Wish / Pain of Truth

Tour Dates: Oct. 7 - 31

Support Acts: Outta Pocket, Balmora

Fit for an Autopsy

Tour Dates: Oct. 18 - Nov. 17

Support Acts: Bodysnatcher, Distant, Sylosis, and Judiciary

Gatecreeper

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 15

Support Acts: Frozen Soul, Worm

Haunt / Savage Master

Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - 31

Support Acts: None Listed

(Hed) P.E.

Tour Dates: Aug. 10 - Oct. 13

Support Acts: None Listed

Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol

Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - Nov. 3

Support Acts: None Listed.

Also of Note:

* Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation has announced their 2024 Helping Hands concert, which will take place Dec. 13 at Los Angeles' YouTube Theater.

* Deftones have announced the lineup for their 2024 Dia De Los Deftones Festival. IDLES, Sunny Day Real Estate, HEALTH, Paris Texas, Duster, Gel and Quendresa will all play this year's festival Nov. 2 in San Diego at Petco Park.

* Jack White, Cigarettes After Sex, The Mars Volta, Liz Phair, Power Trip, The Kills and more have signed on for the 2024 Desert Daze Festival taking place Oct. 10-13 in Lake Perris, California.

* The Loud As Hell Festival continues to add to their 2024 lineup. Anciients, Pound of Flesh, Art of Attrition, Exterminatus and more have signed on. Taking place Aug. 2-4 in Drumheller, Alberta, the music weekend will also include sets from Green Jelly, The Convalescence, Beyond Creation, Striker and more.

