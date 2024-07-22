The New Bands Deftones’ Stephen Carpenter Is Listening To

Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter readily admits he's got a lot of catching up to do, but during a recent visit with Rock Feed that musician revealed several of the newer acts that have caught his ears of late. In fact, he dropped praise for three acts that have been generating quite the buzz in recent years.

Deftones Guitarist Is On Sleep Token

When the question was posed about Carpenter's take on some of the more modern heavy bands having different sounds with Sleep Token being used as one example, the guitarist admitted that's one of the band's that he's into at the moment.

"Sleep Token is one of those bands. I love those guys. They're amazing," explained the Deftones guitarist. He joins a list of Sleep Token fans in the music industry that include Serj Tankian, Amy Lee, Corey Taylor and more who have expressed their love for the masked rockers.

Who Else Does Stephen Carpenter Like?

"Also Bilmuri," noted Carpenter, pointing to the band shirt he was sporting in the interview. "I got [the new album]. I love it and like I said earlier, it's amazing, he's been going and doing stuff for a little over a decade, Bilmuri has been going on for a decade practically at this point, and that's why I was like, 'Where the hell was I for the last decade?' I never even heard the name, let alone the music. That's not even his first band."

After admitting he's also a fan of the musician's videos, Carpenter was ready to shout out another band with a history that he's just now catching up on.

"Another group on that list ... when I got into them they were Eskimo Callboy, but now they're Electric Callboy. Again, they've got an entire catalog of records. We probably did shows with them in Europe and I didn't even know it and I'm like, 'How did I never hear this stuff?' I'm just in my own little bubble with all my people doing what we're doing."

Bilmuri, "Better Hell"

Electric Callboy, "We Got the Moves"

More Time for Stephen Carpenter

Within the discussion, Carpenter volunteered some more insight into why he's bowed out of the band's international touring. He marked it up to a mix of anxiety over flying and a desire to have more family time. But also within the discussion he spoke of now having more time to look into more music and also revealed during the chat his desire to start up a YouTube channel and be more active on social media. Check out more of the chat below.

Deftones' Stephen Carpenter Guests on Rock Feed