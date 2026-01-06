How did Lisa Hughes become the cover model for Deftones' sophomore set, Around the Fur? The Pacific Northwesterner, along with photographer Rick Kosick and art director Kevin Reagan have shared a few insights with Jenkem in a new video feature digging a little deeper into the iconic album cover.

How Did Lisa Hughes End Up on the Around the Fur Album Cover?

Back in the spring of 1997, Deftones made their way to Seattle where they recorded at Studio Litho to lay down their second album for Maverick Records. The band had rented a condo near the studio where they resided when not recording and managed to also investigate the nightlife around the area.

Within the video feature, Hughes recalls just meeting the band during a night out while they were in town.

"To me, I was kind of oblivious to who they were. I always knew a lot of people around the area and so I would always go to afterparties after the bar closes down and so we would never go home. It was always like, 'Let's keep doing it.' So I just would run into them at their afterparty," she recalled.

One night, after the party shifted back to the band's residence, she decided to make use of the jacuzzi and it happened to be the same night that Rick Kosick, a photographer for Big Brother magazine, was there to shoot some photos for a feature on the group. Kosick briefly approached her while in the midst of capturing footage of the band throughout the night.

What's in the Drink on the Album Cover?

Those with a keen eye can clearly see a drink in view right next to Hughes on the album cover. She reveals, "My friend and I always made this drink. It was so gross when I think about it. We called it Silk Panties and it was vodka and peach Schnapps. It was so gross, but that was our drink back then."

"That drink that's in the photo, that's Silk Panties," she confirmed.

How Lisa Feels About How She Was Viewed Due to the Album Cover

Within the chat, Hughes shares her thoughts on her association with the now famous album cover. She shares that over time she learned that the cover brought her fame that she was not aware of and clarifies that the depiction of her being a groupie was not quite accurate.

"There was no groupie action going on. I'm Lisa. I'm just this awesome chick from Auburn and I liked to have fun and there was no groupie action going on here. It was just me having a kickass time."

Even as the album began to garner attention in the '90s, Hughes says she was not really phased by it. "Just my friends knew [it was me]," she shares. "I wasn't out there going, 'It's me.' But I had some cool opportunities from it." She reveals the notoriety got her access to some clubs and on occasion Stephen Carpenter would invite her out to Deftones shows.

"What's really happening [in this shot] is someone living their best life, having a good time in their 20s," says Hughes.

What Else Can You Find in the Around the Fur Cover Art?

Hughes wasn't the only one speaking in the Jenkem feature. They also tracked down photographer Rick Kosick and art director Kevin Reagan.

Those taking a closer view of the photo will also notice a random pair of feet next to Hughes in the shot. Reagan reveals that he preferred the imperfection of the photo and decided to leave it mostly untouched from the original. That included the feet standing next to the model which were confirmed to be those of the photographer Rick Kosick.

Reagan also revealed his commitment to the imperfection also meant leaving a tooth visible from Hughes' expression.

READ MORE: Deftones' Chino Moreno Names His All Time Favorite Song

"We went back to the condo that they rented during the recording of this record and there was this girl hanging out in the jacuzzi. I just went up and took two photos, that's it, and walked away," recalls Kosick. "A few weeks later, I get a call from the label. 'Hey, come by, check this out, we want to show you something.' And the art director was like, 'Well, what do you think?' I was like, "Wow. I was blown away. This is so cool looking. I love it.' Of course I'm going to say I love it, it was my photo. But I was just really excited because it felt right."

"I had no idea this would make it to the album cover at all. Maybe that's why it worked," says Kosick. "Just go there, have fun, shoot photos, stay in your lane. That's what I did."

What Else Did We Previously Know About the Photo Shoot?

Back in 2020, Hughes' identity as the cover model for Around the Fur was discerned by Pousta for a feature. It was revealed that Hughes had been working as a medical worker after her brush with fame.

As for learning that she would be the subject of the band's artwork, she recalled, ""Funny thing, I didn't have a computer at the time and I received a call from [Deftones guitarist] Stephen (Carpenter) asking if I would allow them to use the photo for the cover. I wanted to see it first, but had a hard time getting a good copy, so I had Maverick Records fax it to me. It was a little dark and hard to see. But I said yes for sure use it. I didn't have doubts, I was excited!"

Deftones' Around the Fur was released in October 1997. It peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart while yielding the singles "My Own Summer (Shove It)" and "Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)." Though the album wasn't an immediate smash, it paved the way for their big breakthrough on White Pony and went on to achieve a platinum sales certification in the U.S.

Take a closer look at the stories behind additional famous album cover art subjects below the video feature.

Tracking Down the Deftones' Around the Fur Cover Model 28 Years Later