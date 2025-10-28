15 Best Rock Song Collaborations of the 2000s

The spirit of collaboration may have been no stronger in any era than the 2000s. In fact, we've got 15 big rock collaborations from the decade to show how fruitful the spirit of working together can be.

Though collaborating on music is something that had been done for decades in the rock world, the 2000s in particular saw it becoming more commonplace as songs with "features" found great success in other genres, in particular rap and hip-hop, as well.

In the rock world, we saw collaborations pay off as big business. For instance, Nickelback's Chad Kroeger pulled in Saliva's Josey Scott for a duet that led the soundtrack for the big time 2000s blockbuster film Spider-Man. It also saw Kid Rock score a multi-genre smash with "Picture" as he teamed up with Sheryl Crow on rock stations and Allison Moorer on country stations for his ballad.

And let's not forget that it was a collaboration that helped launch Evanescence's career with multiple Grammy wins? Remember who joined them on "Bring Me to Life?"

Speaking of multi-genres, collaborations saw rock artists branching out as well. Linkin Park made inroads into the hip-hop world with Jay-Z on "Numb/Encore" and with the X-Ecutioners on "It's Goin Down." Meanwhile, rappers Cypress Hill hopped into the rock world with a little spoken word assist from Deftones' Chino Moreno on "(Rock) Superstar)."

READ MORE: 10 Best 1990s Rock + Metal Collaborations

That's just the tip of the iceberg on great 2000s rock collaborations. What other songs and artists made the cut? See our list of the 15 Best Rock Collaborations of the 2000s below.

15 Best Rock Collaborations of the 2000s The collaborative spirit was alive and well in the 2000s Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire