Was it just a phase or do the stars of the 2000s emo/scene era still look like they did a couple decades ago?

It was an era very much defined by the look and style as it was the music. Most of our scene stars were sporting asymmetrical side-swept bangs, super straight hair or intensely dark locks with spikey jagged strands sticking up on top. But hey, everyone gets older and not everyone can pull off the emo look for two decades straight .... or can they?

Some artists, such as AFI's, are almost unrecognizable from their 2000s emo era (especially frontman Davey Havok, who is known for radically altering his look with new album cycles), while others, such as Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins, looks like he may not have aged a day.

READ MORE: 33 Amazing Examples of Emo Hair

Join us as we take this trip down memory lane and see what each of these stars look like now. Get a glimpse at members of My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Paramore and more as we show you what they looked like then and how they look now.

Photos: 2000s Emo Stars, Then + Now Was it just a phase? The music endures though the looks might have changed. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Can You Guess the Emo / Pop-Punk Videos by a Screenshot? The clues are there, but can you figure out what you're seeing? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

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