Time flies, but it has been 20 years since 2006 and we're taking you back to revisit the 40 songs that helped define rock radio in 2006.

So what was happening with rock music in 2006 and how did it fit in the 2000s? Nu-metal had all but faded out, while post-grunge bands, emo groups and some pop-punk were starting to take over at the top of the music scene.

It may be the 2000s, but Red Hot Chili Peppers were going as strong as ever issuing three chart-topping singles in 2006. Three Days Grace, Disturbed and Godsmack were also thriving, while more keyboard spacey driven rock from Thirty Seconds to Mars and Muse have carved out their own place at the time.

READ MORE: Whatever Happened to Rock + Metal's Class of 2006?

In 2006, we were rushing out to catch Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Cars and The DaVinci Code at the movie theaters. 30 Rock debuted. Howard Stern moved to satellite radio. Microsoft launched the Zune player and the first ever tweet was sent.

But at radio, things were rocking along with both familiar favorites and some new names carving out their place in the industry.

So let's take it back to 2006 and check out the 40 songs that defined rock radio at the time.

40 Songs That Defined Rock Radio in 2006 Two decades have passed. How well do you remember these songs that were shaping alternative and mainstream rock radio in 2006? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Below, see the best album by 11 legendary 2000s rock bands.