Jared Leto Responds to Sexual Misconduct Claims in BBC Documentary

Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto has issued a statement to Loudwire after we reached out for response concerning the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret in which multiple women levied sexual misconduct accusations against him.

In the statement issued by Jared Leto through his reps, the actor-musician shares, "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false."

What Was Shared in the Jared Leto BBC Documentary?

The BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret consisted of 10 women who were interviewed, nine of which were sharing their stories for the first time. Within the documentary, four of the women shared stories that would construe criminal action by Leto.

(Content warning: graphic descriptions ahead)

The stories shared included one woman who was 17 at the time who alleged that Leto grabbed her hand to stimulate himself while he was in the shower in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2002. Another accused Leto of being present in a darkened hotel room where she was falsely led instead of going to an afterparty and then threatening a sexual act.

A third woman claimed to have had sex with Leto at his California home when she was 17 and shared that they had a conversation about the age of consent that he didn't seem worried by. And a fourth accuser recalled receiving sexual phone calls from Leto when she was 16 and was later asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement that she refused to do.

More About the Jared Leto Allegations

The momentum of allegations against Leto appears to have increased over the past year. It started when a Los Angeles DJ shared a Facebook post she had written in 2012 on her Instagram Stories last year in which she recalled, " “Youre [sic] not really in LA until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage at an M83 show.. In a Kilt.. And a snow hat.”

Soon after, Air Mail ran an expose talking to several women who relayed their encounters with Leto. At the time of the Air Mail report, a representative for Leto "expressly denied" the accusations from that expose, adding that the claims were "demonstrably false."

READ MORE: Jared Leto Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations in 2025

The BBC documentary has now taken the story one step further.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).

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