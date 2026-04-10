Thirty Seconds to Mars to Celebrate Two Classic Albums on 2027 Tour
Thirty Seconds to Mars are promising to celebrate not one but two of their classic albums on a major 2027 tour. The Jared Leto band have announced the A Beautiful Lie vs. This Is War trek, which will kick off with a European Tour leg on April 6, 2007 in Lisbon, Portugal.
About 'A Beautiful LIe' and 'This Is War'
Thirty Seconds to Mars are doubling down on what have been arguably their. two biggest albums. The band's 2005 sophomore set A Beautiful Lie helped break them to a larger audience, while the 2009 offering This Is War solidified their spot as alt-rock hitmakers.
A Beautiful Lie, which peaked at No. 36 on the U.S. album chart, yielded the smash single "The Kill (Bury Me)," as well as "From Yesterday," the title track and "Attack." This Is War peaked at No. 18 four years later while adding such staples as "Kings and Queens," the title track, "Closer to the Edge" and "Hurricane" to their growing catalog.
Where Will Thirty Seconds to Mars Be Playing?
The primarily European trek will kick off April 6 in Lisbon, Portugal, traveling through Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands and France before finishing with shows in the U.K. and Ireland.
READ MORE: Where 20 Rock + Metal Band Names Come From
Check out the 17-stop tour below.
Thirty Seconds to Mars 'A Beautiful Lie vs. This Is War' 2027 Tour Dates
April 6 - Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena
April 8 - Madrid Spain @ Movistar Arena
April 9 - Valencia, Spain @ ROIO Arena
April 11 - Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum
April 12 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
April 14 - Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle D
April 15 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
April 17 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
April 18 - Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
April 20 - Hanover, Germany @ Zag Arena
April 21 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
April 23 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena
April 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
April 26 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena
April 28 - London, U.K. @ The O2
April 29 - Manchester, U.K. @ Co-Op Live
May 1 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
How Do I Get Tickets?
There will be a Thirty Seconds to Mars pre-sale that will start on Tuesday, April 14 at 9AM BST / 10AM CEST. You can currently sign up for the pre-sale registration code through the Thirty Seconds to Mars website.
Ticketing information for all dates as well as VIP options for the shows can also be found at the band's website.
See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner