Thirty Seconds to Mars to Celebrate Two Classic Albums on 2027 Tour

Thirty Seconds to Mars are promising to celebrate not one but two of their classic albums on a major 2027 tour. The Jared Leto band have announced the A Beautiful Lie vs. This Is War trek, which will kick off with a European Tour leg on April 6, 2007 in Lisbon, Portugal.

About 'A Beautiful LIe' and 'This Is War'

Thirty Seconds to Mars are doubling down on what have been arguably their. two biggest albums. The band's 2005 sophomore set A Beautiful Lie helped break them to a larger audience, while the 2009 offering This Is War solidified their spot as alt-rock hitmakers.

A Beautiful Lie, which peaked at No. 36 on the U.S. album chart, yielded the smash single "The Kill (Bury Me)," as well as "From Yesterday," the title track and "Attack." This Is War peaked at No. 18 four years later while adding such staples as "Kings and Queens," the title track, "Closer to the Edge" and "Hurricane" to their growing catalog.

Where Will Thirty Seconds to Mars Be Playing?

The primarily European trek will kick off April 6 in Lisbon, Portugal, traveling through Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands and France before finishing with shows in the U.K. and Ireland.

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Check out the 17-stop tour below.

Thirty Seconds to Mars 'A Beautiful Lie vs. This Is War' 2027 Tour Dates

April 6 - Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena

April 8 - Madrid Spain @ Movistar Arena

April 9 - Valencia, Spain @ ROIO Arena

April 11 - Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum

April 12 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

April 14 - Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle D

April 15 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

April 17 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

April 18 - Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom

April 20 - Hanover, Germany @ Zag Arena

April 21 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

April 23 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena

April 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

April 26 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

April 28 - London, U.K. @ The O2

April 29 - Manchester, U.K. @ Co-Op Live

May 1 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

How Do I Get Tickets?

There will be a Thirty Seconds to Mars pre-sale that will start on Tuesday, April 14 at 9AM BST / 10AM CEST. You can currently sign up for the pre-sale registration code through the Thirty Seconds to Mars website.

Ticketing information for all dates as well as VIP options for the shows can also be found at the band's website.

See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.