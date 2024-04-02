Jared Leto’s Confusing April Fools Prank on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Viewers tuning into Wheel of Fortune on Monday found the show's long-time host, Pat Sajak had been replaced on screen by Jared Leto.

Why Did Jared Leto Host Wheel of Fortune?

"Ladies and gentlemen, the stars of our show Jared Leto and Vanna White," the announcer told the audience as the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman and the show's usual cohost walked arm-in-arm onto the set.

Without explanation, Leto launched right into hosting the game while White took her familiar spot next to the puzzle.

"The category is 'On The Map,'" Leto, wearing a sleek suit, told the contestants.

The bit was later confirmed to be an April Fools prank with Sajak returning to his host position after the first spin of the wheel.

Not Everyone Knows Jared Leto

Despite having several high-profile acting roles, an Academy Award and a rock band that tours the globe, not everyone knows Jared Leto. At least that was the case for some Wheel of Fortune viewers who had no idea who that long-haired bearded man was that just popped up on their screen.

"Who is he?" Elida Bertrand asked on the Wheel of Fortune Instagram. "I thought it might be Vanna's son."

Ann Ragan Murphy hopped in the comments on Wheel of Fortune's Facebook to let everyone know that she doesn't get the prank.

"Had no idea who he was and still don't after I read his name."

This is Pat Sajak's final season hosting Wheel of Fortune. Ryan Seacrest will takeover as host for future seasons with White staying on as cohost.

