Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith displays his musical talent in a new Drumeo video that shows him crushing a cover song on drums — on the very first take — without even listening to it first.

"It's some kinda emo thing — I don't know what the fuck it is," the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer quips when asked to guess the track after he finishes playing it, incorrectly presuming the artist is My Chemical Romance. He then learns the song is actually Thirty Seconds to Mars' 2006 hit "The Kill."

Prior to his valiant attempt, Smith says to the viewer, "Here comes some music that I've probably never heard before. And I'm gonna try to play along to it and do my best. Take a good musical stab at it and see if I can make sense out of it."

After playing the Thirty Seconds to Mars song, the drummer exclaims, "What the fuck was that?! Is that like, My Chemical Romance or something?"

Drumeo often puts drummers to the test with blind song run-throughs. In 2022, a funk drummer nailed Tool's "Schism" without hearing it first.

Last year, Red Chili Peppers released two studio albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. They are on tour throughout the world right now. See the dates down below.

Chad Smith Hears Thirty Seconds to Mars for the First Time ("The Kill" Drum Cover)

