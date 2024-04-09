Can you guess the emo / pop-punk videos by a screenshot?

We've put together a quiz with some of the most popular emo and pop-punk videos of the '90s and early 2000s when both genres were really thriving in the rock world.

It was an era that kicked off with Green Day kicking off the pop-punk revival and concluded in the mid-2000s with the emo bands of the day commanding the radio airwaves.

The swooped hair, the overly sensitive lyrics, the signature fashion trends, you catch a little bit of it all in these hugely successful clips.

We'll go on the honor system here, offering up a pair of clues, one worth 5 points, the second worth 3 points before giving you the big reveal. Test out your knowledge of this era of music videos for yourself, and then challenge your friends to see who did better.

READ MORE: 10 Emo Songs That Are Actually Heavy

Can you guess these emo and pop-punk videos by the screenshots? Start the quiz below.

Can You Guess the Emo / Pop-Punk Videos by a Screenshot? The clues are there, but can you figure out what you're seeing? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire