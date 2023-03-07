Emo is, of course, the most emotional of genres. From big-hitters such as My Chemical Romance to contemporary proponents of the sound such as Ice Nine Kills, emo bands have always performed music characterized by emotive angst and lyrical openness.

But when it comes to their music, the criticism from die hard rock and metal lovers is that things get too sappy, with not enough crunch present in the instruments to balance out the poetic despair. Sometimes, that may be the case, but so too can emo bands go hard, and draw influence from some of metal’s biggest and heaviest acts.

READ MORE: 25 Amazing Pop-Punk + Emo Albums With No Weak Songs

Here, in celebration of emo’s connection to the heavier side of rock and metal, we’ve picked 10 Emo Songs That Are Actually Really Heavy for you to enjoy….