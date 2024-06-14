Here are the new rock and metal tours announced this past week (June 7-13).

Alkaline Trio

alkaline trio 2024 press photo Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner

Dates: Sept. 11-29

Support Acts: Spanish Love Songs, Slomosa

Ticketing Info

Apocalyptica

apocalyptica Riki Murto

Dates: Feb. 6 - March 8 (2025)

Support Act: Nita Strauss

Ticketing Info

Bastardane / OTTTO

bastardane 2024 press photo; ottto 2024 press photo Justin Mohlman / Melissa Castro

Dates: Aug. 2 - Sept. 6

Support Acts: n/a

Ticketing Info

Carnifex

carnifex Nuclear Blast

Dates: Oct. 4 - Nov. 3

Support Acts: Cryptopsy, Mental Cruelty, Organectomy, heavy Hitter

Ticketing Info

Darkest Hour

Darkest Hour in front of blue wall Darkest Hour

Dates: Aug. 14 - 18

Support Acts: none listed

Ticketing Info

Dance With the Dead

dance with the dead Freeman Promotions

Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 15

Support Acts: Korine

Ticketing Info

Fidlar

fidlar Photo Credit: Alice Baxley

Dates: Sept. 23 - Oct. 31

Support Acts: none listed

Ticketing Info

Laura Jane Grace

laura jane grace Travis Shinn

Dates: Sept. 3-19

Support Acts: Catbite, Taylor Hollingsworth

Ticketing Info

Jinjer

jinjer Photo credit: Lina Glasir

Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 13

Support Acts: Hanabie, Born of Osiris

Ticketing Info

John 5

john 5 credit: Matt WIlson

Dates: Sept. 1 - Oct. 24

Support Acts: Turning Jane

Ticketing Info

Judas Priest

Roberto Ricciuti, Getty Images Roberto Ricciuti, Getty Images

Dates: Sept. 13 - Oct. 26

Support Acts: Sabaton

Ticketing Info

Myles Kennedy

myles kennedy 2024 press photo Chuck Brueckmann

Dates: Jan. 17 - Feb. 21 (2025)

Support Acts: Tim Montana

Ticketing Info

Richie Kotzen

richie kotzen Travis Shinn

Dates: Sept. 13 - Nov. 1

Support Acts: Mark Daly

Ticketing Info

Mac Sabbath

Liz Ramanand, Loudwire Liz Ramanand, Loudwire

Dates: Aug. 14 - 31

Support Acts: Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Spaceman Bob

Ticketing Info

Polaris

polaris PHOTO CREDIT: Luke Henery

Dates: Aug. 28 - Sept. 29

Support Acts: Blessthefall, Thousand Below & Nerv

Ticketing Info

Sumac

Sumac 2024 Photo by: Mitchell Wojcik

Dates: June 21 - Aug. 11

Support Acts: Moor Mother, White Boy Scream, Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean, Sulfuric Cautery, Zachary Watkins, Rile, Portrayal of Guilt, Trigger Object

Ticketing Info

The Used

the used press photo Photo Credit: Anthony Tran

Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 7

Support Acts: Plain White T's, Raue

Ticketing Info

Festivals, Special Events + More

concert crowd Cooper Neill, Getty Images

* House of Protection, the new band featuring ex-Fever 333 members Aric Improta and Stephen Harrison, have announced their debut performances. The group will play Los Angeles' 1720 on Sept. 24 and in London at Underworld on Oct. 15.

Ticketing Info

* NOFX have announced the lineup for their last ever shows Oct. 4, 5 and 6 at San Pedro’s Berth 46 In L.A. Dropkick Murphys, MxPx, Bouncing Souls, Sick Of It All, 7 Seconds, DOA, D.I., Luicidal, The Last Gang, KnuckleHeadz will play the Friday show. Descendents, Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Strung Out, Good Riddance, Mad Caddies, Swingin’ Utters, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Get Dead, Poli Van Dam are on board for Saturday and Pennywise, The Vandals, Subhumans, Fishbone, Codefendents, The Flatliners, surprise band TBA, We Are The Union, Das Klown will play on Sunday.

Ticketing Info

* Washington, D.C.'s legendary HFStival will return to the concert schedule after a decade away. The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Incubus, Bush, Garbage, Jimmy Eat World, Girl Talk, Violent Femmes, Tonic, Filter and Lit will all perform Sept. 21 at Nationals Park.

Ticketing Info

* Riot Fest unveiled its 2024 lineup with headliners Fall Out Boy, Beck and Slayer. Other highly billed acts include The Offspring, Pavement, Rob Zombie, St. Vincent, Public Enemy, Bright Eyes, Sublime, NOFX and dozens more. It goes down Sept. 20-22 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Ticketing Info

* Xdinary Heroes have announced their first U.S. showcase performances taking place on July 18 at Los Angeles' Wiltern and July 21 at New York's Brooklyn Paramount.

Ticketing Info

* Shadows Fall have announced a special 20th anniversary show celebrating The War Within album. The new show is on target for a Dec. 21 performance at the Palladium in Worcester, Mass.

Ticketing Info