17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (June 7-13)

Here are the new rock and metal tours announced this past week (June 7-13).

Each week, Loudwire recaps the latest in tour, festival and other special event announcements. We know it can be difficult to keep up with all of the live music happening this year, so check back every Friday and get it all at once!

See all of the announcements from the last seven days directly below:

Alkaline Trio

Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner
Dates: Sept. 11-29
Support Acts: Spanish Love Songs, Slomosa
Ticketing Info

Apocalyptica

Riki Murto
Dates: Feb. 6 - March 8 (2025)
Support Act: Nita Strauss
Ticketing Info

Bastardane / OTTTO

Justin Mohlman / Melissa Castro
Dates: Aug. 2 - Sept. 6
Support Acts: n/a
Ticketing Info

Carnifex

Nuclear Blast
Dates: Oct. 4 - Nov. 3
Support Acts: Cryptopsy, Mental Cruelty, Organectomy, heavy Hitter
Ticketing Info

Darkest Hour

Darkest Hour
Dates: Aug. 14 - 18
Support Acts: none listed
Ticketing Info

Dance With the Dead

Freeman Promotions
Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 15
Support Acts: Korine
Ticketing Info

Fidlar

Photo Credit: Alice Baxley
Dates: Sept. 23 - Oct. 31
Support Acts: none listed
Ticketing Info

Laura Jane Grace

Travis Shinn
Dates: Sept. 3-19
Support Acts: Catbite, Taylor Hollingsworth
Ticketing Info

Jinjer

Photo credit: Lina Glasir
Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 13
Support Acts: Hanabie, Born of Osiris
Ticketing Info

John 5

credit: Matt WIlson
Dates: Sept. 1 - Oct. 24
Support Acts: Turning Jane
Ticketing Info

Judas Priest

Roberto Ricciuti, Getty Images
Dates: Sept. 13 - Oct. 26
Support Acts: Sabaton
Ticketing Info

Myles Kennedy

Chuck Brueckmann
Dates: Jan. 17 - Feb. 21 (2025)
Support Acts: Tim Montana
Ticketing Info

Richie Kotzen

Travis Shinn
Dates: Sept. 13 - Nov. 1
Support Acts: Mark Daly
Ticketing Info

Mac Sabbath

Liz Ramanand, Loudwire
Dates: Aug. 14 - 31
Support Acts: Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Spaceman Bob
Ticketing Info

Polaris

PHOTO CREDIT: Luke Henery
Dates: Aug. 28 - Sept. 29
Support Acts: Blessthefall, Thousand Below & Nerv
Ticketing Info

Sumac

Photo by: Mitchell Wojcik
Dates: June 21 - Aug. 11
Support Acts: Moor Mother, White Boy Scream, Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean, Sulfuric Cautery, Zachary Watkins, Rile, Portrayal of Guilt, Trigger Object
Ticketing Info

The Used

Photo Credit: Anthony Tran
Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 7
Support Acts: Plain White T's, Raue
Ticketing Info

Festivals, Special Events + More

Cooper Neill, Getty Images
* House of Protection, the new band featuring ex-Fever 333 members Aric Improta and Stephen Harrison, have announced their debut performances. The group will play Los Angeles' 1720 on Sept. 24 and in London at Underworld on Oct. 15.
Ticketing Info

* NOFX have announced the lineup for their last ever shows Oct. 4, 5 and 6 at San Pedro’s Berth 46 In L.A. Dropkick Murphys, MxPx, Bouncing Souls, Sick Of It All, 7 Seconds, DOA, D.I., Luicidal, The Last Gang, KnuckleHeadz will play the Friday show. Descendents, Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Strung Out, Good Riddance, Mad Caddies, Swingin’ Utters, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Get Dead, Poli Van Dam are on board for Saturday and Pennywise, The Vandals, Subhumans, Fishbone, Codefendents, The Flatliners, surprise band TBA, We Are The Union, Das Klown will play on Sunday.
Ticketing Info

* Washington, D.C.'s legendary HFStival will return to the concert schedule after a decade away. The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Incubus, Bush, Garbage, Jimmy Eat World, Girl Talk, Violent Femmes, Tonic, Filter and Lit will all perform Sept. 21 at Nationals Park.
Ticketing Info

* Riot Fest unveiled its 2024 lineup with headliners Fall Out Boy, Beck and Slayer. Other highly billed acts include The Offspring, Pavement, Rob Zombie, St. Vincent, Public Enemy, Bright Eyes, Sublime, NOFX and dozens more. It goes down Sept. 20-22 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.
Ticketing Info

* Xdinary Heroes have announced their first U.S. showcase performances taking place on July 18 at Los Angeles' Wiltern and July 21 at New York's Brooklyn Paramount.
Ticketing Info

* Shadows Fall have announced a special 20th anniversary show celebrating The War Within album. The new show is on target for a Dec. 21 performance at the Palladium in Worcester, Mass.
Ticketing Info

