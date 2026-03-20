Lady Gaga’s Drummer Just Joined a Big Pop-Punk Band

The drummer performing with Lady Gaga during her Mayhem Ball live shows will be joining a much different tour this summer.

Tosh Peterson has been revealed as the new drummer for Alkaline Trio.

What Happened to Alkaline Trio's Drummer?

The 24-year-old Peterson will replace Atom Willard behind the drums for Alkaline Trio. Willard announced his departure from the band in a Feb. 2 social media post.

"With everything going on, going wrong in the world right now, this may seem insignificant but it's not for me," Willard said. "I have parted ways with Alkaline Trio. Thanks to everyone who made my time there so awesome, very thankful for the experience."

At the time, there was no comment on the situation from remaining band members, guitarist Matt Skiba and bassist Dan Andriano. On Thursday (March 19), Skiba reshared an Instagram video of a recent Peterson interview along with the following message:

LOVE this guy. He's already the best drummer in the world in our book @alkaline_trio. We're HONORED to be playing with @tosh_thedrummer for these upcoming shows and we're hoping for a long time to come.

Petereson followed up Skiba's post with his own, saying, "OK, Matt Skiba spilled the beans. I'm the new drummer for Alkaline Trio!!"

Who Is Tosh Peterson?

Peterson has been on the road for the past several months as the touring drummer for Lady Gaga. But his resume goes well beyond what he has done recently with the pop superstar.

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According to his website, Peterson started playing drums at just two years old and started touring when he turned 16. He has been a "hired gun, for the most part, throughout his career. His credits include touring and studio work with Machine Gun Kelly, Bad Bunny, Filter and Lil Nas X.

In 2023, Peterson did a video for Drumeo where he explained how he learned 25 songs in less than two days when filling in for Fall Out Boy drummer Andrew Hurley. Peterson's own YouTube channel and social media have amassed thousands of views thanks to his drum turtorials.

If the move ends up becoming a permanent one for Peterson, he would be Alkaline Trio's fifth full-time drummer since they got their start in 1996.

Alkaline Trio Tour Dates

Alkaline Trio will be touring with fellow Chicago punk act Rise Against starting in September. Here is where you can catch the bands:

Sept. 22 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Sept. 23 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Sept. 27 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept. 30 – New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Oct. 03 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Oct. 04 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 06 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Oct. 07 – Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

Oct. 09 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s Stir Cove

Oct. 10 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave / Eagles Club

Oct. 12 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 15 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center

Oct. 17 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Oct. 18 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center

Oct. 20 – Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater

Oct. 22 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

Oct. 23 – Irvine, Calif. @ Great Park Live

See where Alkaline Trio's work ranks among our 50 greatest pop-punk albums of all time.