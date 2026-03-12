The Best Cover Song By 11 Big Pop-Punk Bands

Here are the best cover songs from 11 big pop-punk bands.

When it comes to pop-punk bands playing cover songs, things typically go one of two ways. They either stay too true to the original as they play it note-for-note, or they absolutely butcher a classic.

It's a fine line between paying homage to the original artist and making the cover your own.

From headlining acts such as Green Day and Paramore to Warped Tour vets New Found Glory and Less Than Jake, each of the following bands struck that perfect balance that makes a cover song work.

A Day To Remember, 'Since U Been Gone' (2007)

Original artist: Kelly Clarkson (2004)

Why this cover works: One of A Day To Remember's most consistent strengths has been the ability to blend different subgenres into their music cohesively. Because of that, taking on an upbeat pop cover is easy work for them.

Their take on Kelly Clarkson's hit sounds at home among almost anything else in A Day To Remember's catalog when it is played live, which they frequently do when out on the road.

The Ataris, 'The Boys of Summer' (2003)

Original artist: Don Henley (1984)

Why this cover works: Out of all of the covers on this list, The Ataris' version of "The Boys of Summer" easily had the biggest impact in terms of catapulting a band to the next level. Much of that had to do with how unexpected it was at the time. The band had already signed a deal with Columbia in the months before the release of their fourth studio album, "So Long, Astoria," in 2003. The album was well-received by longtime fans of The Ataris.

But it was a push from Columbia and the strength of "The Boys of Summer" cover that allowed them to reach a much larger audience.

Original artist: Michael Jackson (1982)

Why this cover works: Patrick Stump was made to sing Michael Jackson songs. Without his ability to dynamically fuse emotion and soul into his vocals, none of this really works. It instead becomes an eye-roll-inducing attempt by a big band (with a big guest in John Mayer) to capitalize on a classic song.

This version stays mostly true to Jackson's original from 1982 while also sounding a lot like a tried-and-true Fall Out Boy song.

Goldfinger, 'Just Like Heaven' (1999)

Original artist: The Cure (1987)

Why this cover works: There was a time in the late 1990s and early 2000s when a glut of pop-punk bands released all-covers albums as a sort of fun yet gimmicky way to give fans something new without having to write a bunch of songs. And while the practice felt a little stale after a while, there were some decent gems from that era. Goldfinger released Darrin's Coconut Ass: Live in Omaha in 1999, featuring eight cover songs performed live without an audience.

The album rockets out of the gate with an opening cover of The Cure's "Just Like Heaven," and rarely lets up from there.

Original artist: Cheap Trick (1978)

Why this cover works: Cheap Trick's songs just make good pop-punk covers, thanks to their power pop sensibilities. The massive guitar hooks combined with their high energy translate well when taken over by a punk band. And they're even better when done by a band such as Less Than Jake, who are already known for their weighty hooks and upbeat style.

Original artist: Operation Ivy (1989)

Why this cover works: Green Day's take on this Operation Ivy song has become more than a one-off cover. For many fans, it has become a special moment when Green Day rips into the punk classic during their live shows.

"Knowledge" has appeared on Green Day's setlist nearly 800 times over the years. The performance usually includes a fan being invited on stage to play guitar during the song.

Original artist: John Denver (1971)

Why this cover works: An all-star punk band once got together to simply have fun playing covers of songs from just about any era. The concept started to grow as Me First and the Gimme Gimmes continued to incorporate more genres into the mix. From country to showtunes, the band (now known as Spike and the Gimme Gimmes) has been able to tackle just about any type of music while also sprinkling in occasional references to classic punk songs.

Out of all of the Gimme Gimmes covers, "Country Roads" makes this list for its sheer ability to make you want to belt out a John Denver song while in the pit or even just enjoying a drink with your friends.

MxPx, '(I'm Gonna Be) 500 Miles' (2009)

Original artist: The Proclaimers (1988)

Why this cover works: Scottish rock duo The Proclaimers were a one-hit wonder in the U.S. thanks to the herky-jerky vocal pattern of 1988's "(I'm Gonna Be) 500 Miles." The track stood out mostly because there was not much else that sounded like it on the radio or MTV at the time.

More than 20 years later, MxPx absolutely nailed the unique song while also dropping in a snippet of a Cheap Trick classic.

Original artist: Sixpence None The Richer (1997)

Why this cover works: New Found Glory deserves some credit for consistently delivering on albums that are nothing but pop-punk covers of songs from popular movies. The band has now put out three full-length releases as part of its From the Screen to Your Stereo series. They've used the gimmick as a tour concept where nearly 80 poercent of the setlist each night is made up of tracks from the three covers albums.

Through all of this, New Found Glory have yet to top their cover of Sixpence None The Richer's "Kiss Me." The song is instantly recognizable and has been featured in a ton of TV shows and movies, including 1999's She's All That.

Paramore, 'Burning Down the House' (2024)

Original artist: Talking Heads (1983)

Why this cover works: Who says the art of creating a great pop-punk cover song is dead? Paramore's 2024 cover of the Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House," musically, stays true to the 1983 original. But it is Hayley Williams' voice that makes you take notice when listening to this Talking Heads tribute album.

Williams brings it as she delivers every word with passion in a way that may exceed what David Byrne gave us on the original.

Social Distortion, 'Under My Thumb' (1996)

Original artist: Rolling Stones (1966)

Why this cover works: Look, we're using the phrase "pop-punk" loosely here. It's just that everyone needs a reminder to listen to Social Distortion's cover of the Rolling Stones' 1966 song "Under My Thumb." The song arrived in 1996, right before seemingly every punk band was regularly rolling out covers.

This take is Mike Ness at his best. The snarl in his vocals and the fuzz of his guitar are met with that signature Social Distortion driving beat that either makes you want to fight or dance. Maybe both.

