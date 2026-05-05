12 Essential ’90s Punk Albums Everyone Needs on Vinyl
Here are 12 essential '90s punk albums you should absolutely own on vinyl.
Before diving into these titles and trying to track them down, there are a few important things you should know.
First, you're unlikely to find original pressings of some of these albums from the year they were released. Vinyl wasn't in high demand at this point in the 1990s, resulting in fewer records being pressed.
Some of these albums never got a proper vinyl release until several years later.
READ MORE: 11 Essential Nu-Metal Albums You Should Own on Vinyl
It's also important to note that some of the bands on the list, such as Bad Religion and the Descendents, found success well before the start of the 1990s. You'll want to work your way backwards in their catalogues after checking out the albums we highlight here.
Both of those bands proved to be influential as punk went mainstream in the 1990s. In the first half of the decade, we saw Green Day and The Offspring explode into big-time international acts.
A few years later, the Warped Tour started its first run of shows. Pop punk would blossom into its own thing, as the rough edges of punk got sanded down a bit. Both were instrumental in delivering punk to a wider audience.
Whether you missed out on the 1990s or you're looking to relive them, here are some of the best punk albums from that decade that you need to own on vinyl.
Avail, Over the James (1998)
Key tracks: "Deepwood," "Scuffle Town," "August"
Bad Religion, Stranger Than Fiction (1994)
Key tracks: "21st Century (Digital Boy)," "Infected," "Stranger Than Fiction"
Blink 182, Dude Ranch (1997)
Key tracks: "Dammit," "Josie," "Apple Shampoo"
The Bouncing Souls, The Bouncing Souls (1997)
Key tracks: "Kate is Great," "Say Anything," "East Coast Fuck You"
Descedents, Everything Sucks (1996)
Key tracks: "I'm the One," "Everything Sux," "Coffee Mug."
Green Day, Dookie (1994)
Key tracks: "Welcome to Paradise," "Basket Case," "When I Come Around"
Jawbreaker, 24 Hour Revenge Therapy (1994)
Key Tracks: "Boxcar," "The Boat Dreams From the Hill," "Do You Still Hate Me?"
Less Than Jake, Hello Rockview (1998)
Key tracks: "All My Best Friends are Metalheads," "History of A Boring Town," "Al's War"
NOFX, Punk in Drublic (1994)
Key Tracks: "Linoleum," "Don't Call Me White," "The Brews"
The Offspring, Smash (1994)
Key tracks: "Self Esteem," "Gotta Get Away," "Bad Habit"
Pennywise, Full Circle (1997)
Key tracks: "Society," "Fight Till You Die," "Broken"
Rancid, Let's Go (1994)
Key tracks: "Salvation," "Radio," "Side Kick"
See What Else Is in the Loudwire Merch Store
There's thousands of more LPs (box sets, colored vinyl, anniversary edition, new releases, classics) in the Loudwire merch store.
We've also got stereo equipment (speakers, turntables, etc.), band shirts, kitchenware (mugs, pint glasses), graphic novels, collectible figures, hats and CDs — all from your favorite bands and Loudwire's original designs (no AI). Need vinyl storage? Yeah, we've got that too.
Whether you want to shop or just browse, head straight to the Loudwire Merch Store.
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