Here are 11 essential indie rock albums from the 1990s that you should absolutely own on vinyl.

This list could honestly go on forever, given the state of indie music in the '90s. What it meant to be a true "indie rock" band hadn't been fully developed at this time.

The grunge era in the first half of the decade led to major labels gobbling up nearly everything that would fit that sound. It was nearly the same story as the alternative rock boom followed.

True independent record labels were mostly relegated to the regional scene operations or firmly entrenched in the world of punk, leaving little room for indie rock to blossom into what it is today.

There were a few exceptions, however, during this period. Seattle's Sub Pop, which helped launch Nirvana and Soundgarden into the stratosphere at the start of the grunge movement, slowly transitioned into a true home of indie rock before the end of the '90s.

In North Carolina, Merge Records was just getting its start as an independent record label as the '90s ramped up. Early buzz around Neutral Milk Hotel's music helped draw attention to Merge, which would go on to release music from the likes of Arcade Fire, Spoon and The New Pornographers.

If you're looking to start collecting early indie rock on vinyl, here are 11 albums that need to be on your shelves.

Blur, Parklife (1994)

blur parklife album cover Food Records loading...

Key tracks: "Girls & Boys," "Parklife," "End of a Century"

Dismemberment Plan, Emergency & I (1999)

dismemberment plan emergency and I DeSoto loading...

Key tracks: "What Do You Want Me to Say?," "A Life of Possibilities," "The City"

Dinosaur Jr., Without a Sound (1994)

dinosaur jr without a sound album cover Blanco y Negra/Sire loading...

Key tracks: "Feel The Pain," "Yeah, Right," "Over Your Shoulder"

Jimmy Eat World, Clarity (1999)

jimmy eat world clarity album cover Capitol loading...

Key tracks: "Lucky Denver Mint," "For Me This Is Heaven," "A Sunday"

The Lemonheads, Come On Feel The Lemonheads (1993)

lemonheads Atlantic Records loading...

Key tracks: "Into Your Arms," "Being Around," "It's About Time"

Modest Mouse, The Lonesome Crowded West (1997)

modest moust Up Records loading...

Key tracks: "Heart Cooks Brain," "Trailer Trash, "Polar Opposites"

Neutral Milk Hotel, In the Aeroplane Over the Sea (1998)

neutral milk hotel album cover Merge Records loading...

Key tracks: "In the Aeroplane Over the Sea," "Communist Daughter," "Two-Headed Boy"

Sleater-Kinney, Dig Me Out (1997)

Kill Rock Stars Kill Rock Stars loading...

Key tracks: "Dig Me Out," "One More Hour," "Turn It On"

Slint, Spiderland (1991)

slint spiderland album cover Touch and Go loading...

Key tracks: "Breadcrumb Trail," "Good Morning, Captain," "Washer"

Sunny Day Real Estate, Diary (1994)

sunny day real estate, diary album cover Sub Pop loading...

Key tracks: "In Circles," "Seven," "Song About an Angel"

that dog., Totally Crushed Out! (1995)

that dog. DGC loading...

Key tracks: "Ms. Wrong," "He's Kissing Christian," "Silently"

