20 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Feb. 6-12, 2026)
We've got another big week of tours for you, with 20 new rock and metal tours announced over the past week. There's also a healthy dose of special show and festival announcements, as well as the first details on next year's Shiprocked Cruise.
Leading the way, you've got a special Jimmy Eat World tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their Bleed American album. They'll have a broad variety of opening acts ensuring this is one of their more interesting tours of the summer.
The Hu and pairing up with cello rockers Apocalyptica for a tour that highlights some of the best that stringed instruments have to offer in the heavy music space.
This week also brought us new tours for rock vets Taking Back Sunday and The Black Keys as well that are certain to draw plenty of fans.
Acidosis
Tour Dates: March 11 - April 8
Support Acts: None Listed
Apocalyptica / The Hu
Tour Dates: May 12 - June 7
Support Acts: The Rasmus
Arkells
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Bilmuri
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - Oct. 4
Support Acts: None Listed
The Black Keys
Tour Dates: April 24 - Oct. 18
Support Acts: Miles Kane, Eddie 9V, Fai Laci, Robert Finley and Jeremie Albino
Cattle Decapitation
Tour Dates: April 19 - May 22
Support Acts: No Cure, Knoll
The Church
Tour Dates: June 30 - July 4
Support Acts: None Listed
Jimmy Eat World
Tour Dates: June 9 - Nov. 15
Support Acts: Rise Against, Hot Mulligan, Sunny Day Real Estate, Thrice, Motion City Soundtrack, Mom Jeans, Minus the Bear, The Get Up Kids, PUP, Sparta, Hey Mercedes, Girls Against Boys, Illuminati Hotties, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and Jay Som
Notes: Bleed American 25th Anniversary
Eric Johnson
Tour Dates: April 12 - May 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Little King
Tour Dates: March 6 - 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Loudness
Tour Dates: March 19 - April 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Matt Miller / Rene Benton / Manuel
Tour Dates: April 10 - 19
Support Acts: Biko Wright
Notes: 3 Shredders Tour
PeelingFlesh
Tour Dates: May 15 - 31
Support Acts: Missing Link, Cruelty, Bayway
Poison Ruin
Tour Dates: April 11 - May 2
Support Acts: Peace Talks, Cruelster, The Serps
Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol
Tour Dates: April 16 - May 23
Support Acts: American Sharks, Pink Fuzz
Simple Plan
Tour Dates: July 24 - Aug. 20
Support Acts: Bowling for Soup, 3OH!3
Taking Back Sunday
Tour Dates: May 3 - Aug. 8
Support Acts: Bayside
Tombs
Tour Dates: March 25 - 29
Support Acts: Replicant
W.A.S.P.
Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - Oct. 31
Support Acts: K.K.'s Priest
Zero 9:36
Tour Dates: April 1 - 28
Support Acts: Elijah, Downsizing
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
* The 2026 Vans Warped Tour lineup continues to grow. Over the past week, new additions have included The Used, Sleep Theory, The Academy Is..., Anberlin, Hoobastank, Alexisonfire, Nothing Nowhere, Phantom Planet, Less Than Jake, Crown the Empire, Hot Mulligan, Cartel, Saosin, G-Eazy, Atmosphere, Acceptance, Set it Off, State Champs, The Menzingers, Free Throw, Lolo, Allison, Strung Out, I Set My Friends on Fire, Despised Icon, Daisy Grenade, Spike and the Gimme Gimmes, Haywire, The Pain of Truth, Fluorescents, Here Comes the Kraken, Pedro Y El Lobo, Basement, Tungas, Peer Pressure, Gang!, Broadside, Deathbyromay, Elijah, The Anti-Queens, Lo Spirit and Brayton.
* The dates and location are now set for the Shiprocked 2027 cruise. Taking place Jan. 24-30, 2027, the cruise will sail from Miami to Mahogany Bay in Roatan, Honduras and to Cozumel, Mexico. Participating bands will be revealed at a later date.
* The 2026 CPR Fest lineup has been revealed with Staind, Sleep Theory, From Ashes to New, Nonpoint, Zero 9:36 and Royale Lynn set to play May 9 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss.
* Body Count, PUP, Face to Face, A Wilhelm Scream, Pully, Pinkshift, Codefendents, Bad Cop Bad Cop and more will take part in the 2026 edition of Camp Punksylvania June 19-21 at the West End in Gilbert, Pa.
* The Adicts will head up the Punk in the Park Road Show, with stops April 18 in Pittsburgh, May 2 in Orlando and May 23 in Vallejo, Calif. A rotating list of acts including Dead Kennedys, Screeching Weasel, FEAR, The Exploited, Nekromantix, Street Dogs, CKY, Codefendants, Agnostic Front and Leftover Crack among others will join Adicts at the three stops.
* Collective Soul have been announced for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with an Aug. 13 performance at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, S.D.
* An all-star band will salute honorees Geezer Butler and Paul Rodgers at the 2026 Adopt the Arts' Sound and Vision Awards March 2 at the Historic Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs, Calif. Among those playing as part of the all-star tribute are Matt Sorum, Lzzy Hale, Corey Taylor, Nuno Bettencourt, Glenn Hughes, Steve Stevens, Robert DeLeo, Charlie Starr, Mike Mangini, Phil X, Tanya O'Callaghan and Steve Salas.
* Chad Gray has added three May performances for his career-spanning "30 Years of Madness" shows. New stops include Flint, Mich. (May 26, Machine Shop); East Moline, Ill. (May 29, The Rust Belt) and Green Bay, Wis. (May 30, Epic Event Center)
* Eagles have added two more dates to their ongoing residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas. The band just announced performances on April 10-11.
* Less Than Jake will head up Wake and Bake 2026 on March 13 and 14 at the Vivid Music Hall in Gainesville, Fla. Voodoo Glow Skulls, Teenage Bottlerocket, Bite Me Bambi, The Boy Detective and more will also take part. The band will play special anniversary sets celebrating 25 years of Borders and Boundaries and 30 years of Losing Streak.
* Wolf Alice will be returning stateside for a one-off performance at New York City's Pier 17 on July 29.
* "Feels Like the First Time - The Foreigner Musical" is set to run April 17-26 at the Tilles Center at Long Island University. Adam Pascal will direct.
