We've got another big week of tours for you, with 20 new rock and metal tours announced over the past week. There's also a healthy dose of special show and festival announcements, as well as the first details on next year's Shiprocked Cruise.

Leading the way, you've got a special Jimmy Eat World tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their Bleed American album. They'll have a broad variety of opening acts ensuring this is one of their more interesting tours of the summer.

The Hu and pairing up with cello rockers Apocalyptica for a tour that highlights some of the best that stringed instruments have to offer in the heavy music space.

This week also brought us new tours for rock vets Taking Back Sunday and The Black Keys as well that are certain to draw plenty of fans.

Acidosis

acidosis in 2026

Tour Dates: March 11 - April 8

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Apocalyptica / The Hu

apocalyptica and the hu in 2026

Tour Dates: May 12 - June 7

Support Acts: The Rasmus

Ticketing Info

Arkells

arkells in 2026

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 2

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

bilmuri in 2025

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - Oct. 4

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

The Black Keys

the black keys in 2026

Tour Dates: April 24 - Oct. 18

Support Acts: Miles Kane, Eddie 9V, Fai Laci, Robert Finley and Jeremie Albino

Ticketing Info

cattle decapitation in 2025

Tour Dates: April 19 - May 22

Support Acts: No Cure, Knoll

Ticketing Info

The Church

the church in 2025

Tour Dates: June 30 - July 4

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Jimmy Eat World

jimmy eat world in 2026

Tour Dates: June 9 - Nov. 15

Support Acts: Rise Against, Hot Mulligan, Sunny Day Real Estate, Thrice, Motion City Soundtrack, Mom Jeans, Minus the Bear, The Get Up Kids, PUP, Sparta, Hey Mercedes, Girls Against Boys, Illuminati Hotties, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and Jay Som

Notes: Bleed American 25th Anniversary

Ticketing Info

eric johnson in 2026

Tour Dates: April 12 - May 19

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Little King

little king in 2026

Tour Dates: March 6 - 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

loudness akira takasaki

Tour Dates: March 19 - April 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Matt Miller / Rene Benton / Manuel

matt miller and band in 2026

Tour Dates: April 10 - 19

Support Acts: Biko Wright

Notes: 3 Shredders Tour

Ticketing Info

peeling flesh in 2026

Tour Dates: May 15 - 31

Support Acts: Missing Link, Cruelty, Bayway

Ticketing Info

Poison Ruin

poison ruin in 2026

Tour Dates: April 11 - May 2

Support Acts: Peace Talks, Cruelster, The Serps

Ticketing Info

Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol

rickshaw billies burger patrol

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 23

Support Acts: American Sharks, Pink Fuzz

Ticketing Info

simple plan in 2026

Tour Dates: July 24 - Aug. 20

Support Acts: Bowling for Soup, 3OH!3

Ticketing Info

Taking Back Sunday

taking back sunday in 2026

Tour Dates: May 3 - Aug. 8

Support Acts: Bayside

Ticketing Info

tombs in 2026

Tour Dates: March 25 - 29

Support Acts: Replicant

Ticketing Info

blackie lawless of wasp

Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - Oct. 31

Support Acts: K.K.'s Priest

Ticketing Info

zero 936 in 2026

Tour Dates: April 1 - 28

Support Acts: Elijah, Downsizing

Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

vans warped tour crowd surfer in 2019

* The 2026 Vans Warped Tour lineup continues to grow. Over the past week, new additions have included The Used, Sleep Theory, The Academy Is..., Anberlin, Hoobastank, Alexisonfire, Nothing Nowhere, Phantom Planet, Less Than Jake, Crown the Empire, Hot Mulligan, Cartel, Saosin, G-Eazy, Atmosphere, Acceptance, Set it Off, State Champs, The Menzingers, Free Throw, Lolo, Allison, Strung Out, I Set My Friends on Fire, Despised Icon, Daisy Grenade, Spike and the Gimme Gimmes, Haywire, The Pain of Truth, Fluorescents, Here Comes the Kraken, Pedro Y El Lobo, Basement, Tungas, Peer Pressure, Gang!, Broadside, Deathbyromay, Elijah, The Anti-Queens, Lo Spirit and Brayton.

Ticketing Info

* The dates and location are now set for the Shiprocked 2027 cruise. Taking place Jan. 24-30, 2027, the cruise will sail from Miami to Mahogany Bay in Roatan, Honduras and to Cozumel, Mexico. Participating bands will be revealed at a later date.

Ticketing Info

* The 2026 CPR Fest lineup has been revealed with Staind, Sleep Theory, From Ashes to New, Nonpoint, Zero 9:36 and Royale Lynn set to play May 9 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss.

Ticketing Info

* Body Count, PUP, Face to Face, A Wilhelm Scream, Pully, Pinkshift, Codefendents, Bad Cop Bad Cop and more will take part in the 2026 edition of Camp Punksylvania June 19-21 at the West End in Gilbert, Pa.

Ticketing Info

* The Adicts will head up the Punk in the Park Road Show, with stops April 18 in Pittsburgh, May 2 in Orlando and May 23 in Vallejo, Calif. A rotating list of acts including Dead Kennedys, Screeching Weasel, FEAR, The Exploited, Nekromantix, Street Dogs, CKY, Codefendants, Agnostic Front and Leftover Crack among others will join Adicts at the three stops.

Ticketing Info

* Collective Soul have been announced for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with an Aug. 13 performance at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, S.D.

Ticketing Info

* An all-star band will salute honorees Geezer Butler and Paul Rodgers at the 2026 Adopt the Arts' Sound and Vision Awards March 2 at the Historic Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs, Calif. Among those playing as part of the all-star tribute are Matt Sorum, Lzzy Hale, Corey Taylor, Nuno Bettencourt, Glenn Hughes, Steve Stevens, Robert DeLeo, Charlie Starr, Mike Mangini, Phil X, Tanya O'Callaghan and Steve Salas.

Ticketing Info

* Chad Gray has added three May performances for his career-spanning "30 Years of Madness" shows. New stops include Flint, Mich. (May 26, Machine Shop); East Moline, Ill. (May 29, The Rust Belt) and Green Bay, Wis. (May 30, Epic Event Center)

Ticketing Info

* Eagles have added two more dates to their ongoing residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas. The band just announced performances on April 10-11.

Ticketing Info

* Less Than Jake will head up Wake and Bake 2026 on March 13 and 14 at the Vivid Music Hall in Gainesville, Fla. Voodoo Glow Skulls, Teenage Bottlerocket, Bite Me Bambi, The Boy Detective and more will also take part. The band will play special anniversary sets celebrating 25 years of Borders and Boundaries and 30 years of Losing Streak.

Ticketing Info

* Wolf Alice will be returning stateside for a one-off performance at New York City's Pier 17 on July 29.

Ticketing Info

* "Feels Like the First Time - The Foreigner Musical" is set to run April 17-26 at the Tilles Center at Long Island University. Adam Pascal will direct.

Ticketing Info

