Warped Tour Announces First Band for 2026 Lineup

Warped Tour has announced its first band for the festival's 2026 lineup — and it's one that hasn't been at the event in 25 years.

The iconic festival made a huge comeback last year to celebrate its 30th anniversary in three different locations — Washington D.C., Long Beach Calif. and Orlando, Fla. In addition to those three cities, Warped Tour will also hit Montreal, Canada and Mexico City in 2026.

They'll also be doing "30 Days of Warped Tour" again this year, where they'll roll out bits of the lineup every day over a span of 30 days (or 30-ish, according to their social media post).

Keep reading to see which bands have been announced so far. Tickets can be purchased through Warped Tour's website.

Who's Playing Warped Tour 2026?

Warped Tour shared its first "30 Days of Warped Tour" post today (Jan. 30), revealing that Jimmy Eat World will play all five locations in 2026. The last time Jimmy Eat World played Warped Tour was in 2001, making this their first time performing at the event in 25 years.

"An all-time warped band is coming home @jimmyeatworld returns to all five stops of @vans warped tour," the festival wrote in an Instagram Reel announcing the band's return.

The video features clips of the band playing Warped Tour back in 2001 and also mentioned that 2026 is the 25th anniversary of their fourth studio album Bleed American, which features the singles "The Middle," "Sweetness" and the title track.

It's unclear whether the mention of the album means they will play it in its entirety or not. So far, Jimmy Eat World are the only band that have been announced for Warped Tour 2026, so stay tuned as they roll out more bits of the lineup over the next 30(ish) days.

Check out the teaser video below.

