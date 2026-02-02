Warped Tour officially revealed its first 15 bands for the 2026 festivals over the last few days.

This past Friday (Jan. 30), Warped Tour launched its second "30 Days of Warped Tour," where bits of the lineup are revealed every day for 30 days. Jimmy Eat World, who haven't played the festival since 2001, were announced as the first group and will play all five locations.

Later that day, Dance Gavin Dance, New Found Glory, Glassjaw and Papa Roach were added to the bill as well.

A total of 10 bands were revealed as part of the lineup over Saturday and Sunday — Atreyu, Winona Fighter, The Early November, Bryce Vine, The Story So Far, Big Ass Truck I.E., Holy Wars, Girlfriends, Third Eye Blind and Anthony Green.

That brings the total to 15 bands announced so far.

If they continue to share five more artists each day, we can expect to know 50 bands playing Warped Tour 2026 by the end of this coming weekend!

Warped Tour is hitting five different cities this year and not every artist will play each one. Below, we break down which artists have been announced for every city so far and when each of the festivals take place.

Passes for 2026 Warped Tour can be purchased through the festival's website. Stay tuned as more of the lineup is revealed every day!

Warped Tour - Washington D.C. Lineup So Far (June 13 - 14)

Jimmy Eat World

Dance Gavin Dance

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

The Early November

Bryce Vine

The Story So Far

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Third Eye Blind

Warped Tour - Long Beach, Calif. Lineup So Far (July 25 - 26)

Jimmy Eat World

Dance Gavin Dance

Glassjaw

Papa Roach

Winona Fighter

The Early November

The Story So Far

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Warped Tour - Montreal, Quebec City Lineup So Far (Aug. 21 - 22)

Jimmy Eat World

Atreyu

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Warped Tour - Mexico City, Mexico Lineup So Far (Sept. 12 - 13)

Jimmy Eat World

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

Papa Roach

Atreyu

Winona Fighter

The Story So Far

Girlfriends

Warped Tour - Orlando, Fla. Lineup So Far (Nov. 14 - 15)

Jimmy Eat World

Dance Gavin Dance

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

The Early November

Bryce Vine

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Third Eye Blind

Anthony Green

