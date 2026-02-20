Another week, another 44 bands that have joined the 2026 Vans Warped Tour lineup. After last year's successful three city revival, Warped organizers have expanded to five stops this year with dates in Mexico City and Montreal joining last year's Washington, D.C., Long Beach and Orlando stops.

So who's on board for this year?

Head below and we'll not only give you all 44 of the bands announced over the last seven days, but also show you how they fit into the lineup for each stop (so far).

Who Was Announced for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour in Week 3 of the Lineup Reveal?

A Day to Remember

Sublime

Coheed and Cambria

All That Remains

The Devil Wears Prada

Letlive.

Of Mice & Men

Escape the Fate

Flogging Molly

Boston Manor

Normal Jean

Mayday Parade

Bayside

The Ghost Inside

Scary Kids Scaring Kids

Motion City Soundtrack

Dying Wish

Stand Atlantic

Meet Me @ The Altar

Kennyhoopla

Magnolia Park

Peelingflesh

Saces

Good Terms

Microwave

Saint Blonde

Good Riddance

The Aquabats

Hepcat

Family Force 5

Honey Revenge

Vienna Vienna

Initiate

Fireworks

The Expendables

Bear vs. Shark

Saturdays at Your Place

Sgt. Papers

Ben Quad

Denm Blnko

Garbagebarbie

Say Ocean

NIIS

Losers Club

Who Was Previously Announced for the Vans Warped Tour 2026 Lineup?

Jimmy Eat World

Papa Roach

The Used

Ice Nine Kills

Sleep Theory

Dance Gavin Dance

New Found Glory

The Academy Is

Glassjaw

Anberlin

Atreyu

The All-American Rejects

GWAR

All Time Low

Hoobastank

Yelawolf

Third Eye Blind

Alexisonfire

Hawthorne Heights

Nothing Nowhere

Winona Fighter

Phantom Planet

The Early November

Grandson

Less Than Jake

The Starting Line

Crown the Empire

Hot Mulligan

Cartel

Saosin

Emery

G-Eazy

Atmosphere

Bryce Vine

The Story So Far

Acceptance

Set It Off

State Champs

The Menzingers

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Anthony Green

Free Throw

Hot Chelle Rae

Lolo

Allison

Strung Out

I Set My Friends on Fire

Sitting on Saturn

Movements

Despised Icon

Daisy Grenade

Spike and the Gimme Gimmes

Whispers

Tillie

Millington

Guilt Trip

Haywire

The Pain of Truth

Fluroescents

Sammy Adams

Here Comes the Kraken

Rain City Drive

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Pedro Y El Lobo

Basement

Tungas

Peer Pressure

Chase Petra

Gang!

Broadside

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

Deatbyromay

Elijah

The Anti-Queens

People R Ugly

San Venus

Los Spirit

Brayton

Which Bands Are Playing Which Stops?

Washington, D.C. June 13-14 Festival Grounds Campus at RFK Stadium

Jimmy Eat World

The Used

Dance Gavin Dance

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

The Academy Is...

Anberlin

GWAR

Third Eye Blind

Hawthorne Heights

Hoobastank

Crown the Empire

The Early November

Grandson

Hot Mulligan

Bryce Vine

The Story So Far

The Menzingers

Free Throw

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Hot Chelle Rae

Tillie

Millington

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

People R Ugly

Lolo

Deathbyromy

Elijah

Pain of Truth

Daisy Grenade

I Set My Friends on Fire

Fluorescents

Flogging Molly

Norma Jean

All That Remains

Sace6

The Devil Wears Prada

Boston Manor

Honey Revenge

Coheed and Cambria

Initiate

Kennyhoopla

The Ghost Inside

Vienna Vienna

Bayside

Saturdays at Your Place

Meet Me @ the Altar

Of Mice & Men

Long Beach, Calif. July 25-26 at the Shoreline Waterfront

Jimmy Eat World

Papa Roach

The Used

Dance Gavin Dance

Glassjaw

The Academy Is ...

All Time Low

Yelawolf

Alexisonfire

Hoobastank

Winona Fighter

Phantom Planet

Crown the Empire

The Early November

Grandson

G-Eazy

The Starting Line

Emery

Acceptance

Set It Off

The Story So Far

Free Throw

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Hot Chelle Rae

Whispers

Tillie

Millington

Guilt Trip

Sammy Adams

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Chase Petra

People R Ugly

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

Allison

Lolo

Deathbyromy

Pain of Truth

Lo Spirit

Daisy Grenade

I Set My Friends on Fire

Brayton

Haywire

Flogging Molly

Norma Jean

Letlive.

Mayday Parade

Good Terms

THe Expendables

Sace6

The Devil Wears Prada

Scary Kids Scoring Kids

Boston Manor

Honey Revenge

Stand Atlantic

Bear vs. Shark

Kennyhoopla

Motion City Soundtrack

Escape The Fate

Bayside

Vienna Vienna

The Ghost Inside

Blnko

Magnolia Park

Meet Me @ The Altar

Denm

Hepcat

Dying Wish

Peelingflesh

Montreal, Quebec Aug. 21 - 22 Parc Jean Drapeau Montreal

Jimmy Eat World

Ice Nine Kills

Sleep Theory

Atreyu

All Time Low

Hawthorne Heights

Nothing Nowhere

The Menzingers

Strung Out

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Chase Petra

Lolo

Spike and the Gimme Gimmes

Peer Pressure

Despised Icon

The Anti-Queens

Flogging Molly

Letlive.

Mayday Parade

The Devil Wears Prada

Boston Manor

Initiate

Sublime

Microwave

A Day to Remember

Good Riddance

Of Mice & Men

Mexico City, Mexico Sept. 12 - 13 Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Jimmy Eat World

Papa Roach

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

Sleep Theory

Atreyu

The All-American Rejects

All Time Low

Hawthorne Heights

Alexisonfire

Less Than Jake

Winona Fighter

The Starting Line

Saosin

Emery

The Story So Far

State Champs

Girlfriends

Movements

Bad Cop Bad Cop

San Venus

Lolo

Basement

Deathbyromy

Here Comes the Kraken

Tungas

Pedro Y El Lobo

Flogging Molly

Letlive.

Mayday Parade

Sace6

Sgt. Papers

The Devil Wears Prada

Say Ocean

2 Minutos

Motion City Soundtrack

Microwave

Magnolia Park

Blnko

Of Mice & Men

The Aquabats

Orlando, Fla. Nov. 14 - 15 Camping World Stadium Campus

Jimmy Eat World

The Used

Dance Gavin Dance

New Found Glory

Glassjaw

Third Eye Blind

Hawthorne Heights

Alexisonfire

Hoobastank

Phantom Planet

The Early November

Grandson

Hot Mulligan

The Starting Line

Cartel

Emery

Atmosphere

Set It Off

Bryce Vine

Free Throw

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Holy Wars

Girlfriends

Anthony Green and the Boom Done Band

Hot Chelle Rae

Sitting on Saturn

Tillie

Millington

Rain City Drive

Bad Cop Bad Cop

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

People R Ugly

Allison

Gang!

Deathbyromy

Broadside

Elijah

Pain of Truth

Daisy Grenade

I Set My Friends on Fire

Brayton

Haywire

Flogging Molly

Norma Jean

Saint Blonde

Fireworks

Losers Club

Good Terms

Sace6

NIIS

Scary Kids Scaring Kids

Boston Manor

Honey Revenge

Initiate

Stand Atlantic

Motion City Soundtrack

Kenny Hoopla

Garbagebarbie

Bayside

Vienna Vienna

Family Force 5

Dying Wish

Ben Quad

How Do I Get Tickets for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour?

Tickets are now available for all five of the Vans Warped Tour stops in 2026. Simply head to the Vans Warped Tour website and select the city where you plan to see the band and the ticketing options will be provided for you.

Looking to see what other festivals are taking place in North America in 2026? Check out Loudwire's 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide below.