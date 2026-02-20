The 44 Bands the 2026 Warped Tour Announced in Week 3 of Their Lineup Reveal
Another week, another 44 bands that have joined the 2026 Vans Warped Tour lineup. After last year's successful three city revival, Warped organizers have expanded to five stops this year with dates in Mexico City and Montreal joining last year's Washington, D.C., Long Beach and Orlando stops.
So who's on board for this year?
Head below and we'll not only give you all 44 of the bands announced over the last seven days, but also show you how they fit into the lineup for each stop (so far).
Who Was Announced for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour in Week 3 of the Lineup Reveal?
A Day to Remember
Sublime
Coheed and Cambria
All That Remains
The Devil Wears Prada
Letlive.
Of Mice & Men
Escape the Fate
Flogging Molly
Boston Manor
Normal Jean
Mayday Parade
Bayside
The Ghost Inside
Scary Kids Scaring Kids
Motion City Soundtrack
Dying Wish
Stand Atlantic
Meet Me @ The Altar
Kennyhoopla
Magnolia Park
Peelingflesh
Saces
Good Terms
Microwave
Saint Blonde
Good Riddance
The Aquabats
Hepcat
Family Force 5
Honey Revenge
Vienna Vienna
Initiate
Fireworks
The Expendables
Bear vs. Shark
Saturdays at Your Place
Sgt. Papers
Ben Quad
Denm Blnko
Garbagebarbie
Say Ocean
NIIS
Losers Club
Who Was Previously Announced for the Vans Warped Tour 2026 Lineup?
Jimmy Eat World
Papa Roach
The Used
Ice Nine Kills
Sleep Theory
Dance Gavin Dance
New Found Glory
The Academy Is
Glassjaw
Anberlin
Atreyu
The All-American Rejects
GWAR
All Time Low
Hoobastank
Yelawolf
Third Eye Blind
Alexisonfire
Hawthorne Heights
Nothing Nowhere
Winona Fighter
Phantom Planet
The Early November
Grandson
Less Than Jake
The Starting Line
Crown the Empire
Hot Mulligan
Cartel
Saosin
Emery
G-Eazy
Atmosphere
Bryce Vine
The Story So Far
Acceptance
Set It Off
State Champs
The Menzingers
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Anthony Green
Free Throw
Hot Chelle Rae
Lolo
Allison
Strung Out
I Set My Friends on Fire
Sitting on Saturn
Movements
Despised Icon
Daisy Grenade
Spike and the Gimme Gimmes
Whispers
Tillie
Millington
Guilt Trip
Haywire
The Pain of Truth
Fluroescents
Sammy Adams
Here Comes the Kraken
Rain City Drive
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Pedro Y El Lobo
Basement
Tungas
Peer Pressure
Chase Petra
Gang!
Broadside
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
Deatbyromay
Elijah
The Anti-Queens
People R Ugly
San Venus
Los Spirit
Brayton
Which Bands Are Playing Which Stops?
Washington, D.C. June 13-14 Festival Grounds Campus at RFK Stadium
Jimmy Eat World
The Used
Dance Gavin Dance
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
The Academy Is...
Anberlin
GWAR
Third Eye Blind
Hawthorne Heights
Hoobastank
Crown the Empire
The Early November
Grandson
Hot Mulligan
Bryce Vine
The Story So Far
The Menzingers
Free Throw
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Hot Chelle Rae
Tillie
Millington
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
People R Ugly
Lolo
Deathbyromy
Elijah
Pain of Truth
Daisy Grenade
I Set My Friends on Fire
Fluorescents
Flogging Molly
Norma Jean
All That Remains
Sace6
The Devil Wears Prada
Boston Manor
Honey Revenge
Coheed and Cambria
Initiate
Kennyhoopla
The Ghost Inside
Vienna Vienna
Bayside
Saturdays at Your Place
Meet Me @ the Altar
Of Mice & Men
Long Beach, Calif. July 25-26 at the Shoreline Waterfront
Jimmy Eat World
Papa Roach
The Used
Dance Gavin Dance
Glassjaw
The Academy Is ...
All Time Low
Yelawolf
Alexisonfire
Hoobastank
Winona Fighter
Phantom Planet
Crown the Empire
The Early November
Grandson
G-Eazy
The Starting Line
Emery
Acceptance
Set It Off
The Story So Far
Free Throw
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Hot Chelle Rae
Whispers
Tillie
Millington
Guilt Trip
Sammy Adams
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Chase Petra
People R Ugly
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
Allison
Lolo
Deathbyromy
Pain of Truth
Lo Spirit
Daisy Grenade
I Set My Friends on Fire
Brayton
Haywire
Flogging Molly
Norma Jean
Letlive.
Mayday Parade
Good Terms
THe Expendables
Sace6
The Devil Wears Prada
Scary Kids Scoring Kids
Boston Manor
Honey Revenge
Stand Atlantic
Bear vs. Shark
Kennyhoopla
Motion City Soundtrack
Escape The Fate
Bayside
Vienna Vienna
The Ghost Inside
Blnko
Magnolia Park
Meet Me @ The Altar
Denm
Hepcat
Dying Wish
Peelingflesh
Montreal, Quebec Aug. 21 - 22 Parc Jean Drapeau Montreal
Jimmy Eat World
Ice Nine Kills
Sleep Theory
Atreyu
All Time Low
Hawthorne Heights
Nothing Nowhere
The Menzingers
Strung Out
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Chase Petra
Lolo
Spike and the Gimme Gimmes
Peer Pressure
Despised Icon
The Anti-Queens
Flogging Molly
Letlive.
Mayday Parade
The Devil Wears Prada
Boston Manor
Initiate
Sublime
Microwave
A Day to Remember
Good Riddance
Of Mice & Men
Mexico City, Mexico Sept. 12 - 13 Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Jimmy Eat World
Papa Roach
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
Sleep Theory
Atreyu
The All-American Rejects
All Time Low
Hawthorne Heights
Alexisonfire
Less Than Jake
Winona Fighter
The Starting Line
Saosin
Emery
The Story So Far
State Champs
Girlfriends
Movements
Bad Cop Bad Cop
San Venus
Lolo
Basement
Deathbyromy
Here Comes the Kraken
Tungas
Pedro Y El Lobo
Flogging Molly
Letlive.
Mayday Parade
Sace6
Sgt. Papers
The Devil Wears Prada
Say Ocean
2 Minutos
Motion City Soundtrack
Microwave
Magnolia Park
Blnko
Of Mice & Men
The Aquabats
Orlando, Fla. Nov. 14 - 15 Camping World Stadium Campus
Jimmy Eat World
The Used
Dance Gavin Dance
New Found Glory
Glassjaw
Third Eye Blind
Hawthorne Heights
Alexisonfire
Hoobastank
Phantom Planet
The Early November
Grandson
Hot Mulligan
The Starting Line
Cartel
Emery
Atmosphere
Set It Off
Bryce Vine
Free Throw
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Holy Wars
Girlfriends
Anthony Green and the Boom Done Band
Hot Chelle Rae
Sitting on Saturn
Tillie
Millington
Rain City Drive
Bad Cop Bad Cop
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
People R Ugly
Allison
Gang!
Deathbyromy
Broadside
Elijah
Pain of Truth
Daisy Grenade
I Set My Friends on Fire
Brayton
Haywire
Flogging Molly
Norma Jean
Saint Blonde
Fireworks
Losers Club
Good Terms
Sace6
NIIS
Scary Kids Scaring Kids
Boston Manor
Honey Revenge
Initiate
Stand Atlantic
Motion City Soundtrack
Kenny Hoopla
Garbagebarbie
Bayside
Vienna Vienna
Family Force 5
Dying Wish
Ben Quad
How Do I Get Tickets for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour?
Tickets are now available for all five of the Vans Warped Tour stops in 2026. Simply head to the Vans Warped Tour website and select the city where you plan to see the band and the ticketing options will be provided for you.
Looking to see what other festivals are taking place in North America in 2026? Check out Loudwire's 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide below.
