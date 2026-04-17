Here are 15 times bands named themselves in their own songs.

Did you ever listen to a track you’ve heard a hundred times and suddenly realize the singer just said the band’s name in the lyrics? It may have been a quick shout-out during a breakdown or before a solo, or maybe they used their moniker in a sentence as part of the song's storytelling.

It might sound a little corny on paper but when it’s done right, it can come across as bold, funny or even iconic. Regardless, it's definitely memorable.

We compiled a list of songs that contain the band's name in the lyrics in some shape or form. Some of these were no-brainers and others took a little more digging to find because it's a lesser-known song or a deep cut.

A couple of the following artists have referenced themselves in numerous songs (we're looking at you, Limp Bizkit), so we just went with one track in order to avoid repeating the same artist over and over... and for a few of them, over and over again after that.

READ MORE: The 10 Rock + Metal Bands With the Most Diehard Fanbases

A handful of groups named a song after themselves, which was sometimes even included on an album named after themselves as well.

Keep scrolling to see songs where the group said their own name in the song. The lyrics to the verse that contains the band name are noted underneath each track and were provided via Genius.