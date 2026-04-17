15 Times Bands Named Themselves in Songs

15 Times Bands Named Themselves in Songs

George De Sota, Getty Images / Marc S. Canter, Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz, Getty Images/FilmMagic

Here are 15 times bands named themselves in their own songs.

Did you ever listen to a track you’ve heard a hundred times and suddenly realize the singer just said the band’s name in the lyrics? It may have been a quick shout-out during a breakdown or before a solo, or maybe they used their moniker in a sentence as part of the song's storytelling.

It might sound a little corny on paper but when it’s done right, it can come across as bold, funny or even iconic. Regardless, it's definitely memorable.

We compiled a list of songs that contain the band's name in the lyrics in some shape or form. Some of these were no-brainers and others took a little more digging to find because it's a lesser-known song or a deep cut.

A couple of the following artists have referenced themselves in numerous songs (we're looking at you, Limp Bizkit), so we just went with one track in order to avoid repeating the same artist over and over... and for a few of them, over and over again after that.

READ MORE: The 10 Rock + Metal Bands With the Most Diehard Fanbases

A handful of groups named a song after themselves, which was sometimes even included on an album named after themselves as well.

Keep scrolling to see songs where the group said their own name in the song. The lyrics to the verse that contains the band name are noted underneath each track and were provided via Genius.

  • Skid Row, 'Youth Gone Wild'

    Boss screaming in my ear about who I'm supposed to be
    "Get a three-piece Wall Street smile and, son, you'll look just like me"
    I said "Hey man, there's something you oughta know
    Well, I'll tell you, Park Avenue leads to Skid Row"

  • Guns N' Roses, 'Get in the Ring'

    And in this corner weighing in at 850 pounds,
    Guns N' Roses

  • Iron Maiden, 'Iron Maiden'

    Won't you come into my room? I wanna show you all my wares
    I just want to see your blood, I just want to stand and stare
    See the blood begin to flow as it falls upon the floor
    Iron Maiden can't be fought, Iron Maiden can't be sought

    Oh well, wherever, wherever you are
    Iron Maiden's gonna get you, no matter how far
    See the blood flow watching it shed up above my head
    Iron Maiden wants you for dead

  • Metallica, 'Whiplash'

    The show is through, the metal's gone, it's time to hit the road
    Another town, another gig, again, we will explode
    Hotel rooms and motorways, life out here is raw
    We'll never stop, we'll never quit, 'cause we're Metallica

  • Code Orange, 'Forever'

    Code Orange is Forever
    Code Orange Forever

  • Knocked Loose, 'Deep in the Willow'

    A king to none
    Atop your throne, you will die alone
    A king to none
    Your greed lies deeper than blood
    A king to none
    A rat to most to me less
    A king to none
    And I'm not impressed
    Knocked loose, motherfucker
    Deep in the willow

  • Municipal Waste, 'Born to Party'

    Onward to your next case
    Smoking your weed
    Smashing your face
    Municipal Waste is gonna fuck you up!

  • Counting Crows, 'Murder of One'

    Well, I dreamt I saw you walking
    Up a hillside in the snow
    Casting shadows on the winter sky
    As you stood there counting crows

  • Limp Bizkit, 'Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)'... And Many Others

    Now I know y'all be lovin' this shit right here
    L-I-M-P Bizkit is right here
    People in the house, put them hands in the air
    'Cause if you don't care, then we don't care 
    One, two, three times, two to the six
    Jonesin' for your fix of that Limp Bizkit mix

  • Nirvana, 'Paper Cuts'

    Why?
    I said so
    I said so
    I said so

    Nirvana
    Nirvana
    Nirvana
    Nirvana
    Nirvana
    Nirvana

  • Between the Buried and Me, 'The Double Helix of Extinction'

    Nature seeps into concrete
    It’s up to us to reshape this course
    Between the buried and me

  • Manowar, 'Manowar'

    Manowar, born to live forevermore
    The right to conquer every shore
    Hold your ground and give no more

  • Bad Company, 'Bad Company'

    Bad company and I can't deny
    Bad company 'til the day I die, oh
    'Til the day I die
    'Til the day I die

  • Motorhead, 'Motorhead'

    Motörhead, remember me now
    Motörhead, alright

  • Sublime, 'Jailhouse'

    What has been told to the wise and up-rooted? Yeah
    It's gonna be revealed unto you babes and Sublime
    Rudy, Rudy, Rudy

Some bands actually share a moniker with a song by another band, such as Godsmack and Alice In Chains' "God Smack." See other instances below.

35 Bands That Share Their Name With The Song of Another Band

The names of each of these bands have appeared as song titles for other big rock and metal acts. But not all of the bands were inspired by the songs they share a name with. Here is a look at which band names were truly inspired by the song titles of other bands.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: Bad Company, Between the Buried and Me, Code Orange, Counting Crows, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Knocked Loose, Limp Bizkit, Manowar, Metallica, Motorhead, Municipal Waste, Nirvana, Skid Row, Sublime
Categories: Link in Bio, Lists, Metal, News, Rock

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