15 Times Bands Named Themselves in Songs
Here are 15 times bands named themselves in their own songs.
Did you ever listen to a track you’ve heard a hundred times and suddenly realize the singer just said the band’s name in the lyrics? It may have been a quick shout-out during a breakdown or before a solo, or maybe they used their moniker in a sentence as part of the song's storytelling.
It might sound a little corny on paper but when it’s done right, it can come across as bold, funny or even iconic. Regardless, it's definitely memorable.
We compiled a list of songs that contain the band's name in the lyrics in some shape or form. Some of these were no-brainers and others took a little more digging to find because it's a lesser-known song or a deep cut.
A couple of the following artists have referenced themselves in numerous songs (we're looking at you, Limp Bizkit), so we just went with one track in order to avoid repeating the same artist over and over... and for a few of them, over and over again after that.
READ MORE: The 10 Rock + Metal Bands With the Most Diehard Fanbases
A handful of groups named a song after themselves, which was sometimes even included on an album named after themselves as well.
Keep scrolling to see songs where the group said their own name in the song. The lyrics to the verse that contains the band name are noted underneath each track and were provided via Genius.
Skid Row, 'Youth Gone Wild'
Boss screaming in my ear about who I'm supposed to be
"Get a three-piece Wall Street smile and, son, you'll look just like me"
I said "Hey man, there's something you oughta know
Well, I'll tell you, Park Avenue leads to Skid Row"
Guns N' Roses, 'Get in the Ring'
And in this corner weighing in at 850 pounds,
Guns N' Roses
Iron Maiden, 'Iron Maiden'
Won't you come into my room? I wanna show you all my wares
I just want to see your blood, I just want to stand and stare
See the blood begin to flow as it falls upon the floor
Iron Maiden can't be fought, Iron Maiden can't be sought
Oh well, wherever, wherever you are
Iron Maiden's gonna get you, no matter how far
See the blood flow watching it shed up above my head
Iron Maiden wants you for dead
Metallica, 'Whiplash'
The show is through, the metal's gone, it's time to hit the road
Another town, another gig, again, we will explode
Hotel rooms and motorways, life out here is raw
We'll never stop, we'll never quit, 'cause we're Metallica
Code Orange, 'Forever'
Code Orange is Forever
Code Orange Forever
Knocked Loose, 'Deep in the Willow'A king to none
Atop your throne, you will die alone
A king to none
Your greed lies deeper than blood
A king to none
A rat to most to me less
A king to none
And I'm not impressedKnocked loose, motherfucker
Deep in the willow
Municipal Waste, 'Born to Party'
Onward to your next case
Smoking your weed
Smashing your face
Municipal Waste is gonna fuck you up!
Counting Crows, 'Murder of One'
Well, I dreamt I saw you walking
Up a hillside in the snow
Casting shadows on the winter sky
As you stood there counting crows
Limp Bizkit, 'Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)'... And Many Others
Now I know y'all be lovin' this shit right here
L-I-M-P Bizkit is right here
People in the house, put them hands in the air
'Cause if you don't care, then we don't care
One, two, three times, two to the six
Jonesin' for your fix of that Limp Bizkit mix
Nirvana, 'Paper Cuts'
Why?
I said so
I said so
I said so
Nirvana
Nirvana
Nirvana
Nirvana
Nirvana
Nirvana
Between the Buried and Me, 'The Double Helix of Extinction'
Nature seeps into concrete
It’s up to us to reshape this course
Between the buried and me
Manowar, 'Manowar'
Manowar, born to live forevermore
The right to conquer every shore
Hold your ground and give no more
Bad Company, 'Bad Company'
Bad company and I can't deny
Bad company 'til the day I die, oh
'Til the day I die
'Til the day I die
Motorhead, 'Motorhead'
Motörhead, remember me now
Motörhead, alright
Sublime, 'Jailhouse'
What has been told to the wise and up-rooted? Yeah
It's gonna be revealed unto you babes and Sublime
Rudy, Rudy, Rudy