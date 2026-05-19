Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has just announced the latest installment of his Z2 graphic novel series The Mandrake Project, a conceptual extension of his 2024 solo album of the same name.

The Mandrake Project: Year Two is a 184-page addition to the ongoing saga involving Necropolis and Dr. Lazarus and, per a press releases, promises to delve "deeper into a world of surreal and mystical madness." Leaning a bit more into the premise, the PR further informs fans, "Starting with a near-death experience that propels Necropolis into a parallel world where he learns the dark secrets of his twisted family tree, he’s exposed to revelations that leave him shocked, wondering if he can escape the family legacy of self-destruction in the name of ambition, or if he is simply a cog in a greater cosmic machine, controlled by supernatural forces?"

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Not one to play spoiler, Dickinson teases, "Oh, just hold on to your proverbial hats folks… This one gets REALLY weird!" Writer Tony Lee adds, “You thought the first book was going to get us sued and bring out the pitchforks? You haven't seen anything yet!”

The Mandrake Project: Year Two features an introduction by Anvil! The Story of Anvil director Sascha Gervasi as well as an extensive article on Wilhelm Reich, who is described as "the sociologist and mystic whose controversial work led to him being imprisoned by the FBI, where he died in jail in 1954.

Deluxe and Platinum edition are also home to some extra goodies, including collector cards and a Mandrake Coin.

For even more information and to purchase, head to the Z2 website. Pre-orders are expected to ship in late October.

Iron Maiden on Tour in 2026

While Dickinson is returning to The Mandrake Project series, he'll be busy the rest of the year on the road on Iron Maiden's 50th anniversary tour. The band's first show of 2026 takes place later this week (May 23) in Athens, Greece and the North American leg will launch later this year on Aug. 29.

Below, see the best song off every Iron Maiden album.