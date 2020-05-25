Many rock and metal acts have shown their support for the members of the military over the years, and some have gone so far as to write songs about those who serve their country. Whether the songs are personal accounts of military family or friends of the musicians or a general tale of a soldier's struggle in battle, these tracks have left a lasting impression on music fans.

Loudwire joins with our partner site Ultimate Classic in saluting the military personnel who have risked or given their lives in battle by shining the spotlight on some of the great tracks penned with soldiers in mind. So, stand at attention and click on the button below to begin your journey through 15 Great Songs About Soldiers: