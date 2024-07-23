Metallica Launch Digital Cliff Burton Exhibit in Online Museum

Metallica officially launched a highly-anticipated digital Cliff Burton exhibit in their Metallica Black Box online museum.

Titled "Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton," the first part of the exhibit features pictures, personal letters, interviews and video content for Metallica fans to sift through in honor of the late bassist's life and career.

The Metallica Black Box is exclusive to members of Metallica's Fifth Fan Club, which is free to join. So in order to access the exhibits, you'll need to sign up at this location.

Once you sign up, you'll be able to watch videos of various musicians talking about Burton and sharing memories with him, including Lars Ulrich and Anthrax's Frank Bello. There are photos of Burton when he was a kid, demo tapes you can listen to and magazine articles you can read.

There are five pages of content, so you can really immerse yourself in Burton's legacy. Members of the band's Fifth Fan Club also have exclusive access to limited merchandise, including photographs of Burton from 1983 during his first-ever show with Metallica, a "Cliff 'Em All" T-shirt and more.

The page notes that more artifacts will be added to the Orion exhibit on Aug. 13, so there will be more content to come.

The Burton family worked with Metallica to set the exhibit up for fans, so check it out for yourself here. And once you're done looking through the Orion exhibit, you can also look through the 20 Years of St. Anger, The First 40 Years and The Black Album showcases in the museum.