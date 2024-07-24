See James Hetfield in Gun Shootout in First Trailer for Upcoming Western Film ‘The Thicket’

You can now see Metallica's James Hetfield in the first trailer for the upcoming western film The Thicket.

We first reported on Hetfield's casting in the film in March of 2023. While his role wasn't specified at the time, Tubi shared a first look at some of the characters in late June, and the photos showed the Metallica frontman portraying a sheriff. We still don't know his character's name, though.

Regardless, the official first trailer has been uploaded to Tubi's YouTube channel, so you can see the vocalist in action — more specifically, a gun fight.

The movie was directed by Elliott Lester and is based on Joe R. Lansdale's 2013 mystery novel of the same name. In addition to Hetfield, the star-studded cast also features Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets, Natural Born Killers), comedian Andrew Schulz and a few others.

"When a bounty hunter and a band of unlikely heroes pursue a brutal killer, they find themselves in a deadly no-man’s-land known as The Thicket," the film description on YouTube reads.

A synopsis of the book on GoodReads says that The Thicket takes place in Texas in the early 1900s. The plot is about a man named Jack Parker, who sets out to rescue his sister Lula, who was kidnapped by a group of bandits.

The movie will be in theaters Sept. 6. Check out the first trailer below.

See James Hetfield in First Trailer for Upcoming Western Film The Thicket