Iron Maiden have announced long-awaited North American dates for their Run for Your Lives 50th anniversary tour, with support from thrash legends Megadeth and Anthrax.

The metal giants will kick off their North American run on Aug. 29 in Toronto, continuing through Canada and the United States before concluding the trek on Sept. 29 in San Antonio. The tour will mark some of their biggest North American shows to date, including stadiums in Montreal (Parc Jean-Drapeau) and San Antonio (the Alamodome).

Once again, the Run for Your Lives tour will focus on Iron Maiden's first nine albums, from 1980's Iron Maiden through 1992's Fear of the Dark.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (Oct. 31). You can see the full list of dates below.

See Iron Maiden's Statements on 2026 North American Tour

"We are greatly looking forward to bringing this Run for Your Lives Tour to North America and hope the fans enjoy seeing the show and hearing the set list as much as we do playing it," Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris said in a statement.

"It’s an added bonus to have a few of our good friends on the tour with us," he continued. "Megadeth are playing all the shows and it’s an honor to have them join us on their last ever tour. We also have Anthrax with us on the bigger shows. We had a great time with them when they came out with us on Ed Force One around the world in 2016. We’re delighted to have both bands with us for this tour and know our fans will enjoy seeing them."

Frontman Bruce Dickinson added: "This whole tour has been such great fun. I really enjoy belting out all these great old songs, and the whole band are loving playing them too! We’ve got all the big ones from that early period including 'Hallowed,' 'Run to the Hills,' 'Trooper,' 'Number of the Beast,' 'Killers,' 'Powerslave,' '2 Minutes…' and some of them we haven’t played in the U.S. for over 20 years!! Plus there’s some real epics including my particular favorite, ‘Rime of the Ancient Mariner,’ and 'Seventh Son...' We are doing them all and more. I mean, who wouldn’t for a 50th birthday party!"

Iron Maiden Run for Your Lives 2026 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 29 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

Sept. 3 - Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau *^

Sept. 5 - Harrison, NJ @ Sports Illustrated Stadium *^

Sept. 9 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

Sept. 11 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

Sept. 12 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

Sept. 15 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

Sept. 17 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sept. 19 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

Sept. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *^

Sept. 29 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *^

Oct. 2 - Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros (special guests TBA)

* Megadeth

^ Anthrax