Listen to Anthrax’s New Single ‘It’s for the Kids’ Off Forthcoming ‘Cursum Perficio’ Album
Anthrax have released a new song titled "It's for the Kids," the first single off their long-awaited 12th album, Cursum Perficio.
Cursum Perficio marks the first album by the "Big 4" thrashers since 2016's For All Kings and one the band's members have been talking about publicly for several years.
The new album will come out Sept. 18 on Megaforce Records, adding 11 new songs to the already legendary Anthrax catalog.
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You can listen to "It's for the Kids," read the lyrics and see the full Cursum Perficio track listing below.
Anthrax, "It's For the Kids"
Anthrax, Cursum Perficio Album Art + Track Listing
1. "Persistence of Memory"
2. "The Long Goodbye"
3. "It's For the Kids"
4. "Everybody's Got A Plan"
5. "The Edge of Perfection"
6. "Infectious"
7. "NYC 93"
8. "Cursum Perficio"
9. "T.O.M.B."
10. "Watch It Go"
11. "My Victory"
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Anthrax, "It's For the Kids" Lyrics
I’m sticking to the plan - never improvise
Cut off all attachments - I cross the line
Empathy is weakness - I don’t give a shit
An economy of aggression - no throat left unslit
It’s for the kids
Beyond repair
Your words mean nothing just dead thoughts and prayers
You never change
One goddamn thing
Your thoughts and prayers mean nothing
I don’t need answers - I just want blame
I! - point the finger and blacken a name
You make it easy - by showing your cards
Endowed by nature shaped by nurture - hits you fucking hard
It’s for the kids
Beyond repair
Your words mean nothing just dead thoughts and prayers
You never change
One goddamn thing
Your thoughts and prayers mean nothing
You crossed the line and the smell of death is on you
You crossed the line and the worst is yet to find you
Spit your lies - we’re all gonna die - DIE!
Nobody cares and the truth is hard and cold
Below, see the best thrash album of each year, going all the way back to 1983!
The Best Thrash Album of Each Year Since 1983
Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita