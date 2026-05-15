Anthrax have released a new song titled "It's for the Kids," the first single off their long-awaited 12th album, Cursum Perficio.

Cursum Perficio marks the first album by the "Big 4" thrashers since 2016's For All Kings and one the band's members have been talking about publicly for several years.

The new album will come out Sept. 18 on Megaforce Records, adding 11 new songs to the already legendary Anthrax catalog.

READ MORE: Every Thrash Metal 'Big 4' Album Ranked Worst to Best

You can listen to "It's for the Kids," read the lyrics and see the full Cursum Perficio track listing below.

Anthrax, "It's For the Kids"

Anthrax, Cursum Perficio Album Art + Track Listing

1. "Persistence of Memory"

2. "The Long Goodbye"

3. "It's For the Kids"

4. "Everybody's Got A Plan"

5. "The Edge of Perfection"

6. "Infectious"

7. "NYC 93"

8. "Cursum Perficio"

9. "T.O.M.B."

10. "Watch It Go"

11. "My Victory"

READ MORE: Photos - See How 20 Rock + Metal Stars Looked in 1986 Vs. Now

Anthrax, "It's For the Kids" Lyrics

I’m sticking to the plan - never improvise

Cut off all attachments - I cross the line

Empathy is weakness - I don’t give a shit

An economy of aggression - no throat left unslit

It’s for the kids

Beyond repair

Your words mean nothing just dead thoughts and prayers

You never change

One goddamn thing

Your thoughts and prayers mean nothing

I don’t need answers - I just want blame I! - point the finger and blacken a name

You make it easy - by showing your cards

Endowed by nature shaped by nurture - hits you fucking hard

It’s for the kids

Beyond repair

Your words mean nothing just dead thoughts and prayers

You never change

One goddamn thing

Your thoughts and prayers mean nothing

You crossed the line and the smell of death is on you

You crossed the line and the worst is yet to find you

Spit your lies - we’re all gonna die - DIE!

Nobody cares and the truth is hard and cold

Below, see the best thrash album of each year, going all the way back to 1983!