Iron Maiden have announced the support acts for the 2026 European leg of their Run for Your Lives tour.

The metal legends will be joined on several dates by Anthrax, who will also provide support on a handful of their 2026 North American shows. Other select European dates will feature Megadeth, Trivium or Swedish progressive metal band Evergrey.

The Run for Your Lives 2026 European tour leg begins on May 23 in Athens, Greece, and concludes on July 7 in Lisbon, Portugal. You can see the full list of dates and corresponding support acts below.

What to Expect From Iron Maiden's Run for Your Lives Tour

The Run for Your Lives tour celebrates Iron Maiden's 50th anniversary and features songs from the band's first nine albums, from 1980's Iron Maiden through 1992's Fear of the Dark. The band launched the trek in May with several songs they hadn't played live in decades, such as "Murders in the Rue Morgue," "Killers" and "Rime of the Ancient Mariner."

"This whole tour has been such great fun," lead singer Bruce Dickinson said in a statement announcing the 2026 North American leg of the tour. "I really enjoy belting out all these great old songs and the whole band are loving playing them too!"

Iron Maiden Run for Your Lives 2026 European Tour Dates + Support

May 23 – Athens, Greece @ OAKA (Anthrax)

May 26 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Vasil Levski Stadium (Anthrax)

May 28 – Bucharest, Romania @ Arena Națională (Anthrax)

May 30 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ Národný Futbalový Štadión (Anthrax)

June 2 – Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena (Megadeth)

June 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome (Evergrey)

June 17 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (Trivium)

June 22 – Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena (Evergrey)

June 28 – Lyon – Décines, Frances @ Groupama Stadium (Anthrax)

July 7 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estádio da Luz (Anthrax)