One thing becomes rather obvious when looking at the biggest rock and metal albums of all time released in May: Some bands just like sticking to their routines.

Several acts have targeted May as their month to release multiple albums.

Weezer, for example, have dropped three titles in May, including two released on the same day but in different years. AC/DC have also debuted new albums three times this month.

Two of Fall Out Boy's biggest albums arrived in May and Tool have also released multiple albums during the month.

Some historic days have even seen some of the biggest landmark titles in rock and metal released on the same date, but in different years. Naturally, that makes selecting the best of the bunch for those particular days quite challenging!

Here is every big rock and metal album that has been released each day in May.

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in May History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in May. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

