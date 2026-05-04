The Original Title Dave Grohl Had for New Foo Fighters Album (And Why He Changed It)

Did you know Foo Fighters latest album Your Favorite Toy almost had a different title?

According to Dave Grohl, he had an album title he loved for the new album, but decided to scrap it when it turned up in the most unexpected place.

What Did Dave Grohl Want to Title Foo Fighters' New Album?

In an interview with Radio X, Grohl confirmed that Your Favorite Toy wasn't the initially planned title for the new album. Instead, he had settled in on For Good as the desired moniker.

"Actually, you know what I wanted to call the record?," asked Grohl to radio host John Kennedy. "I wanted to call the record For Good, because that song, ‘Your Favorite Toy,’ … at first I called it 'For Good.'"

“In that song, ‘Your Favorite Toy,’ it says, ‘Get back, hear that boy? Someone threw away / Your favorite toy for good.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a good [one], not only title for the song but also for the album,” Grohl said. “It could have more than a few meanings, but I’m like, ‘that’s kind of nice.’ And then that Wicked movie came out and it’s called Wicked: For Good and I was so pissed! So then I changed the title of the song and it just became the title of the album.”

Wicked: For Good, the second part of the two part film based upon the Broadway production, grossed over $540 million worldwide and had a record-breaking $223 million global opening. So the "For Good" addition to the film title definitely would ring a few bells.

How much do the audiences for Foo Fighters and Broadway musicals turned films overlap is debatable, but it was probably wise to make the change.

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Guests on Radio X

Dave Grohl Dispels a Myth (He Started)

Dave Grohl had been making the press rounds in the lead up to last week's album release of Your Favorite Toy and one of the stories that circulated widely concerned his vocal warmup routine.

During an appearance on The Dish podcast, he recalled, "[My doctor said,] ‘Well, what do you do before a gig?’ I said, ’Honestly? An hour before the show, I’ll open a beer and I’ll start drinking the beer. I might take an Advil because my knees hurt, my ankles hurt — whatever, I’m old. Then I’ll have a shot of whiskey. And then once the beer is done, I’ll open another beer. Then we’ll maybe have a group shot of whiskey, which we call ‘band prayer.’ Then someone will say “15 minutes” and I open one more beer and have one more shot and then hit the stage.’ And my doctor said, ‘Just don’t change what you’re doing. It’s working.’ And I was like, ‘OK, great.’”

READ MORE: Dave Grohl Names Huge '90s Grunge Band as His 'Favorite Band Now'

But it turns out that Grohl may have embellished a bit for entertainment purposes. He even admitted as such during a pop-up show last week (April 30) at New York City's Irving Plaza, as confirmed by Consequence.

“Now listen, I know I make it seem like I don’t do vocal warm-ups. I’ve said this before in the press. I’m like, ‘No, I just drink a couple beers and a shot of whiskey.’ It’s all a lie," confessed the singer during a breakdown in the performance of "Monkey Wrench."

"I do extensive vocal warm-ups every night before coming onstage to ensure that I don’t lose my voice when we perform. I’ve kept it a secret for a long time,” he continued.

He then engaged the audience, sharing, “I’m here to say I’ve been working on this scream for 30 years now. Can you fuckin’ scream? Like scream as loud as you can? I’m gonna listen to your scream, then I’ll evaluate what you’ve done.”

After the audience shared their collective scream, Grohl praised them before sharing his own vocal warmup, the bridge portion of "Monkey Wrench." with the band then joining in to finish out the song. See video shared by Consequence on TikTok below.

See 11 Rock Stars With the Nicest Reputations below.