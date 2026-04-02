Courtney Love has challenged Dave Grohl to make a public declaration, feeling that the Foo Fighters frontman has let the public misconception that they still have beef after all these years remain unchallenged.

Love was appearing on Billy Corgan's The Magnificent Others podcast when toward. the end of the chat she issued a challenge to Grohl to clear the air concerning where they currently stand as she claims they had squashed their previous. disagreements over a decade ago now.

What Did Courtney Love Say About Dave Grohl?

Within the wide-ranging chat, the topic of Grohl eventually came up with the Hole vocalist saying of the former Nirvana drummer-turned-Foo Fighters frontman, "“Like, come out with it and just say we’re cool. Like, come out with it. Right? Be man enough to man up.”

Love then insinuated that Grohl has kept quiet about the squashed beef feeling that his audience of straight men that look up to him might not continue to if he came clean.

READ MORE: Courtney Love Reveals Who One Nirvana Lyric Is Actually About

“We're cool, but you won't say it because you’re afraid you'll lose your audience?" shared the singer.

"Dave. It would really behoove me if the straight white males that are your base, if you will, stop picking on me. Millennials in particular. Gen Z is not picking on me anymore."

Corgan responded to Love's comments adding, “I can confirm that I've spent time with you and Dave together and Dave doesn't have any issue with you.”

Courtney Love Joins Billy Corgan on The Magnificent Others Podcast

What Was the Courtney Love and Dave Grohl Beef?

While apparently there may have been some issues while Grohl was a members of Nirvana and Love was married to Kurt Cobain, the biggest squabble between the pair came over Nirvana's business dealings in the aftermath of Kurt Cobain's death.

Love initially sought to terminate the Nirvana legal partnership that included Grohl, Krist Novoselic and herself and there was plenty of butting heads over what previously unreleased material would eventually be shared. Their bickering continued in the late '90s until they finally reached an agreement that saw "You Know You're Right" released as a single in 2002 as part of a hits collection.

There were perceived digs at Love in Foo Fighters music. Video director Gerald Casale shared in a 2021 interview with Rock Classics Radio on Apple Music Hits that the "menacing ball" from the band's first video, "I'll Stick Around,' was meant to represent Love. When Casale confronted Grohl about his suspicions about the subject matter, the singer responded, "'My lips are sealed."

There had also been perceived digs at Love in the Foo Fighters track "Let It Die," which led Love to accuse Grohl on MySpace of hitting on her "many times" and noting, "There isn't a word he could say that would ruffle my feathers, honestly."

In 2011, Love delivered an onstage tirade in which she told the crowd, "I don't care what you listen to at home, but if a guy takes off money off my kid's table, fuck him" in reference to Grohl.

But in 2014, Love and Grohl reportedly made up during Nirvana's Rock Hall induction and even shared a hug onstage at the ceremony.

"We just buried it. It was really deep. It brings tears to my eyes to even talk about it. There were certain lawyers who called me tearfully and said it was the most moving moment of the night. There were some hecklers who booed me, which was weird and off and scary. I just ignored it. I just looked at who was onstage and was like, 'Ah, fuck it,'" said Love to Pitchfork.

Love would later tell Jimmy Kimmel on his late night talk show, "A lot of people saw the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame where Dave and I hugged it out. We hugged it out, and it was all good. We used to really like each other, then there were 20 years where we sued each other, and then we stopped. The other night we just started talking about this one actress’ boobs, and we’d both seen them, and at one point, when she was 20, they were the sexiest boobs in Hollywood. He’d seen them, I’d seen them, and we just picked up where we left off, after 20 years of suing each other.”

The singer-actress went on to add, "Look, if you can give up a grudge like that where there was a lot of crap that went on, I think anyone can do it."

In 2015, Love confirmed to David Letterman on his late night talk show that she and Grohl were "friends again," noting that they text and that they were cool.

In the time since, there has been one flare up with Love going on a rant in 2021 about her financial situation with Grohl and Novoselic and calling out Grohl for enriching himself off Cobain's good will. But she later deleted the posts and issued a public apology.

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