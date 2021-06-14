Update: Courtney Love has since apologized for her deleted Instagram post detailed below.

Courtney Love on Sunday (June 13) made and then deleted an Instagram post in which she lashed out at Dave Grohl over an apparent royalties agreement related to Nirvana, deriding the former Nirvana drummer and current Foo Fighters bandleader and his colloquial tag as the "nicest guy in rock." In the same message, Love, the widow of Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, accused Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor of abuse.

ThePRP captured screenshots of Love's post before it was removed. According to that site's report, the former Hole frontwoman's screed started by suggesting that both Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails had previously disparaged (or were planning to disparage) her likeness in music videos. The post included an image from Nine Inch Nails' "Starfuckers, Inc." video showing a figure that many presume represents Love.

Love's post included hashtags for #MeToo, the social movement against sexual abuse and sexual harassment where people publicize allegations of sex crimes. Referring to Grohl and Reznor, she said, "these two jackasses are not my #metoo's because I'm saving my 1 up … [but] they're darn close."

She also stated she's "had enough" of the "chaos and fury over Kurt's death being directed at me, deflected by Dave, while he enriched and continues to enrich himself, gorging on Kurt's fortune and Kurt's goodwill."

Referencing a document she once signed that she says "effectively gives Dave [Grohl]" and Nirvana's Krist Novoselic "my descendants' money in perpetuity," Love said she will be reneging on that agreement.

Calling Reznor a "creep" elsewhere in the missive, she alleged that she and members of Hole had witnessed the NIN figurehead's "systemic abuse of kids, girls as young as 12, by him and his crew" in the past.

Earlier this year, Love claimed she stopped acting "after a bunch of #metoos." Last month, she heavily criticized Hulu's upcoming Pam & Tommy series in defense of her friend Pamela Anderson.

Here's Love's full post from Sunday:

Here's a few receipts from some mega aggressions I've had to deal with, make myself small for, stop righteous lawsuits over, ('we are not doormats' my sponsor always quotes to me) due to male privilege in all its vile toxicity. When @sharonstone was asked if she had any #metoo’s, she just laughed. We only get 1 right? I've had enough of this [Pile of Poo emoji] from these clowns leaning into my being scapegoated for breathing, for my husband's death, for my 'overt' sexuality, because I'm an addict, etc, and a WOMAN, for over 27 years. 3 months before I left LA, I signed a document that effectively gives Dave [Grohl] (and Krist [Novoselic]) my descendants money in perpetuity. I was so broken. So scarred, so exhausted by him, I just fucking signed it. But it's a lie. So I'm unsigning it. Because it’s nonsense. The chaos and fury over Kurt's death being directed at me, deflected by Dave, while he enriched and continues to enrich himself, gorging on Kurt's fortune and Kurt's goodwill. 27! Years!!! I've had enough. I'm over being made small. And being 'forced' to 'just drop it' when it affects every generation of my descendants. Nicest guy in Rock? No. As for Reznor, At least? HE'S talented but still a creep. I've never seen so much systemic abuse of kids, girls as young as 12, by him and his crew, we all (the members of Hole) witnessed it. So while these two jack asses are not my #metoo’s because I'm saving my 1 up (because we only get 1) they're darn close. #fuckoff @treznor @nineinchnails @foofighters I really hope my example of standing up to them, putting a stop to them, will prevent any other women (or men) from this soul shattering level of personal and cultural abuse in future. Sexually, spiritually, financially.. #metoo #me3 #me88 etc etc ad nauseam. #blessed? Yeah to be breathing long enough to tell the tale. I'm cramming as much into every song as I can. Nam myoho renge kyo. 'We are not doormats.'