Today we celebrate Kurt Cobain's legacy, 30 years later.

The Nirvana frontman died on April 5, 1994 at the age of 27. He was found in his greenhouse several days later, and the moment the news broke, the world stood still for a moment. The rocker had helped ignite a rock 'n' roll movement, and now he was gone.

Cobain and Nirvana had an enormous impact on future generations of rock, with many younger bands citing them as a huge influence on their own musical journey and style.

Thus, he was nicknamed "The Voice of a Generation."

The musician struggled with his mental health and substance abuse throughout his life, but we wish to look back on his legacy in a positive light. In the video below, various figures discuss Cobain's talents as a musician and songwriter, and how large of a footprint he left in the history of music as a whole — not just rock 'n' roll.

READ MORE: Fans Reflect on 30 Years Since Kurt Cobain's Death + His Legacy

"He was genius and changed the musical landscape forever, end of story," Metallica's Lars Ulrich said of Cobain.

You'll see clips of artists talking about Cobain, from Bruce Springsteen to Alicia Keys and beyond. Check out the video below.

Kurt Cobain’s Legacy, 30 Years Later