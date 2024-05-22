10 Best God-Tier Rock Songs of the 1990s

There are great songs in every decade, but there are only a select few that you might consider "god-tier" status. In this list, we're revisiting the god-tier rock songs of the 1990s.

Every song on this list is now at 25 years or older, giving them plenty of time to build up a lasting legacy.

The Factors in Deciding What Is a God-Tier Song

In order to achieve god-tier status, numerous factors were taken under consideration. Sales and radio charts give us the easiest definable numbers. But you can also look at the impact a song had, whether it be through covers, media placement, uses in popular culture and staying power, as some of these songs saw secondary peaks later in their careers.

The Sounds of the '90s

What a decade it was, as we saw a shift from hair metal to grunge to nu-metal, with pop-punk also seeing a bit of a revival en route to bigger things in the 2000s. Some acts such as Nirvana and Green Day emerged to leave their stamp on the era, while others such as AC/DC and Guns N' Roses extended their legacies with fresh hot songs that stood the test of time.

But which 1990s rock songs achieved "god-tier" status? Take a look and see if there's any you would add to this list.

