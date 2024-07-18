After making their return to the stage aboard the Summer of '99 cruises earlier this year (and a handful of special and brief public performances), Creed have officially launched their first full-scale tour in 12 years. The rock legends played a 16-song set in Green Bay, Wisconsin, alongside special guests Switchfoot and Finger Eleven.

The Summer of '99 tour features a rotating cast of openers, with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck and Finger Eleven appearing on select dates. And it's going to be a long summer with the tour wrapping up on Sept. 28.

Creed's set was divided into seven songs off Human Clay (whichSis getting a 25 anniversary reissue this year), four apiece from My Own Prison and Weather and just one song ("Rain") representing 2009's Full Circle.

Early on, the set leans on some of the band's heaviest songs, with "Bullets," "Torn," "Are You Ready?," "What If" and "Never Die" being five of the first six songs played last night.

With walls of LED panels, kaleidoscopic visuals, tons of pyro and a circular lighting rig overhead, Creed also brought an impressive production to back their litany of hits.

See fan-filmed footage of a handful of songs from the Summer of '99 tour kickoff directly below and view the 16-song setlist further down the page.

To see all the remaining stops on the tour and what bands will be supporting each night, head here.

Creed, "Bullets" (July 17, 2024)

Creed, "My Own Prison" (July 17, 2024)

Creed, "Higher" (July 17, 2024)

Creed, "My Sacrifice" (July 17, 2024)

Creed Setlist (July 17, 2024)

01. "Bullets"

02. "Torn"

03. "Are You Ready?"

04. "My Own Prison"

05. "What If"

06. "Never Die"

07. "Weathered"

08. "Say I"

09. "Faceless Man"

10. "One"

11. "What's This Life For"

12. "Rain"

13. "With Arms Wide Open"

14. "Higher"

Encore:

15. "One Last Breath"

16. "My Sacrifice"