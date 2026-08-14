10 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Aug. 7-13, 2026)

10 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Aug. 7-13, 2026)

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images, Gary Miller, Getty Images / Kevin RC Wilson, Loudwire, Kevin Winter, Getty Images

It seems we're in a lull for new tour announcements of late, with 10 new rock and metal tours revealed over the course of the last week. That said, some of the newly added runs are very limited, whether it be Creed's Creedmas shows or 311 adding three more shows.

This week also brought more extended touring from Born of Osiris and a solo run for Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons.

.38 Special

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Tour Dates: 10
Support Acts: none listed
Ticketing Info
*over 20 new dates added to existing tour

311

Nick Hexum - 311
Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 11
Support Acts: Beach Weather, Tunnel Vision
Ticketing Info

Bayway

Bayway NJ - Sea of Regret - Single
℗ 2026 Trustkill

Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 15
Support Acts: Cold Steel, Two-Piece, Load Tha Nine
Ticketing Info

Born of Osiris

born of osiris in 2026
Photo Credit: Rita Mota

Tour Dates: Nov. 6 - Dec. 19
Support Acts: Miss May I, Downsizing, Convictions
Ticketing Info

Jay Buchanan

jay buchanan in 2025
photo credit: Matthew Wignall

Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Oct. 18
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: Solo acoustic tour
Ticketing Info

Creed

scott stop of creed
Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images for Stagecoach

Tour Dates: Dec. 11 - 14
Support Acts: Tim Montana
Ticketing Info

Exhumed

exhumed
Ross Sewage

Tour Dates: Nov. 7 - Dec. 6
Support Acts: Jarhead Fertilizer, Savage Master, Molder
Ticketing Info

Eyehategod

Photo by Dean Karr
Photo by Dean Karr

Tour Dates: Oct. 7 - 19
Support Acts: BL'AST, Luicidal, Evil Army
Ticketing Info

He Is Legend

he is legend, schuylar croom, white bat
YouTube: HeIsLegendVEVO

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: In Angles, Excide
Ticketing Info

Xasthur

xasthur
provided by Prophecy Productions

Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 13
Support Acts: Temple of the Fuzz Witch
Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

concert crowd at sonic temple 2026 day 4
Danny Wimmer Presents / @catievioxcaptures

* New Found Glory, Cobra Starship and 3OH!3 will head up the Shattered Shores at Sea cruise. Jaret Reddick of Bowling for Soup, Breathe Carolina, The Cartel, Four Year Strong, Hey Monday, Hot Chelle Rae, Mod Sun, Nothing.Nowhere, Plain White T's, Stand Atlantic and more will also take part. Board the Margaritaville Beachcomber Sept. 9-13 en route from Miami to Taino Bay.
Ticketing Info

* Styx have booked the second annual "Rockin' in Paradise With Styx and Friends" beach weekend, set for Oct. 8-10 at Miramar Beach in Florida. The three day music weekend features two Styx headline sets along with performances from Yacht Rock Revue, Tesla, The Marshall Tucker Band, Yacht Rock Revue, Don Felder, Edwin McCain, The Band Feel, 38 Special, Jefferson Starship, The Outlaws, The Velcro Pygmies, Jay Psaros and School of Rock.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* Hoobastank have booked a special 25th anniversary show celebrating their self-titled debut Nov. 20 at The Roxy in Los Angeles. Audiovent will provide support.
Ticketing Info

* Gov't Mule will play a New Year's Eve show Dec. 31 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park in Boston. Special guests include Allman Brothers Band’s Jaimoe, Marc Qui��ones and Chuck Leavell as well as Reese Wynans, Steve Gorman and Audley Freed
Ticketing Info

Keep scrolling to see the rock and metal tours happening in 2026. The guide is arranged alphabetically.

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2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

These are the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026 so far, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance and more.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: 311, Born of Osiris, Creed, Exhumed, Eyehategod, He Is Legend
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Link in Bio, Metal, News, Rock

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