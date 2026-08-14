It seems we're in a lull for new tour announcements of late, with 10 new rock and metal tours revealed over the course of the last week. That said, some of the newly added runs are very limited, whether it be Creed's Creedmas shows or 311 adding three more shows.

This week also brought more extended touring from Born of Osiris and a solo run for Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons.

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Tour Dates: 10

Support Acts: none listed

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*over 20 new dates added to existing tour

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Nick Hexum - 311

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 11

Support Acts: Beach Weather, Tunnel Vision

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Bayway

℗ 2026 Trustkill Bayway NJ - Sea of Regret - Single

Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 15

Support Acts: Cold Steel, Two-Piece, Load Tha Nine

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Photo Credit: Rita Mota born of osiris in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 6 - Dec. 19

Support Acts: Miss May I, Downsizing, Convictions

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Jay Buchanan

photo credit: Matthew Wignall jay buchanan in 2025

Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Oct. 18

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: Solo acoustic tour

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Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images for Stagecoach scott stop of creed

Tour Dates: Dec. 11 - 14

Support Acts: Tim Montana

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Ross Sewage exhumed

Tour Dates: Nov. 7 - Dec. 6

Support Acts: Jarhead Fertilizer, Savage Master, Molder

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Photo by Dean Karr Photo by Dean Karr

Tour Dates: Oct. 7 - 19

Support Acts: BL'AST, Luicidal, Evil Army

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YouTube: HeIsLegendVEVO he is legend, schuylar croom, white bat

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 25

Support Acts: In Angles, Excide

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Xasthur

provided by Prophecy Productions xasthur

Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 13

Support Acts: Temple of the Fuzz Witch

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New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Danny Wimmer Presents / @catievioxcaptures concert crowd at sonic temple 2026 day 4

* New Found Glory, Cobra Starship and 3OH!3 will head up the Shattered Shores at Sea cruise. Jaret Reddick of Bowling for Soup, Breathe Carolina, The Cartel, Four Year Strong, Hey Monday, Hot Chelle Rae, Mod Sun, Nothing.Nowhere, Plain White T's, Stand Atlantic and more will also take part. Board the Margaritaville Beachcomber Sept. 9-13 en route from Miami to Taino Bay.

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* Styx have booked the second annual "Rockin' in Paradise With Styx and Friends" beach weekend, set for Oct. 8-10 at Miramar Beach in Florida. The three day music weekend features two Styx headline sets along with performances from Yacht Rock Revue, Tesla, The Marshall Tucker Band, Yacht Rock Revue, Don Felder, Edwin McCain, The Band Feel, 38 Special, Jefferson Starship, The Outlaws, The Velcro Pygmies, Jay Psaros and School of Rock.

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READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* Hoobastank have booked a special 25th anniversary show celebrating their self-titled debut Nov. 20 at The Roxy in Los Angeles. Audiovent will provide support.

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* Gov't Mule will play a New Year's Eve show Dec. 31 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park in Boston. Special guests include Allman Brothers Band’s Jaimoe, Marc Qui��ones and Chuck Leavell as well as Reese Wynans, Steve Gorman and Audley Freed

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Keep scrolling to see the rock and metal tours happening in 2026. The guide is arranged alphabetically.

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