Creed's Summer of '99 & Beyond festival cruise has just announced the lineup for its fifth voyage on the open waters in 2027, with Breaking Benjamin, Sevendust and more.

Next year's cruise will depart from Miami, Florida on April 17, making its way to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Joy, returning to dock on April 21.

Creed, who played their first show of the new reunion era onboard the Summer of '99 cruise back in 2024, are again the ringleaders of the 2027 event, bringing along another crop of hard rockin' friends that will conjure big time late '90s and early '00s nostalgia.

See the complete lineup below.

Summer of '99 & Beyond Cruise — 2027 Lineup

Creed

Breaking Benjamin

Sevendust

Zach Myers of Shinedown

Hoobastank

Our Lady Peace

Hinder

Fuel

Drowning Pool

Fastball

Sponge

The Flys

Ashes Of Billy

...and more to be announced

Eddie Trunk and DJ Rock Feed will serve as the Summer of '99 & Beyond 2027 hosts and fans can further enjoy a range of cruise activities with 11 dining options, go-karts, mini-golf and a lot more.

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Summer of '99 & Beyond — 2027 Cruise Tickets

The public on-sale for tickets starts on May 13 at 2PM ET. An Alumni presale launches on April 30 and first round presale signups are available now through May 4.

For more details, head to the Summer of '99 & Beyond website.

Below, see Creed among the best rock songs from the first 25 years of the new millennium (2000 to 2024).