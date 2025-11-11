We now know when Creed will start working on new music, more than 16 years after the band's last studio album.

Why Creed Hasn't Recorded New Music

Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti recently appeared on Cutter's Rockcast where he discussed what happens next for the band after reuniting for a second time in 2023.

Since that time, Creed have headlined their own Summer of '99 cruise and a subsequent U.S. festival and tour with the same name. But the reunion has not led to any new music from the band.

Tremonti says there is a reason for that.

"When we did all this touring, we were so busy that there was no way for us to really put stuff, new music together, and the tour was already on sale," he said. "So to jump off tour to record an album wouldn't have been the right move."

But that may change now that Creed are off the road for the near future.

Creed's Plans for Recording New Music

It does, however, sound like there is hope for Creed fans who are holding out for the band's first new music since 2009's Full Circle album. And it's not only the fans that want to see this happen.

"I think promoters and agents and managers are all like, 'All right, you've got to have something, a driver, for the next tour,'" Tremonti explained. "You can't just go out there and do the same thing. So there's got to be some incredible package you put together or new music."

While the band has yet to step into a studio, Tremonti said he is working on new ideas with plans to get together with lead singer Scott Stapp to record new music. He estimates that would most likely happen in the "middle of next year."

Mark Tremonti on Cutter's Rockcast

Upcoming Alter Bridge and Creed Shows Already Announced

One of the reasons Tremonti won't be able to work on new Creed music is his tour schedule with Alter Bridge. The band is set for a European tour starting in Hamburg, Germany on Jan. 15.

A complete list of tour dates is available on Alter Bridge's website.

Creed are also busy through the end of 2025 and on into 2026. The band will round out the year with its Creedmas tour scheduled for five shows spread across Florida, Maryland, Oklahoma and Connecticut.

The band will also set sail on the Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise April 17-21. Other acts scheduled for the trip include Daughtry, Collective Soul and Filter.

A complete list of Creed's tour dates and cruise info is available on the band's website.