Creed’s 10 Most Played Songs All Time on TouchTunes Jukeboxes

What are Creed's most played songs on TouchTunes jukeboxes?

There's a reason we are asking as today (Nov. 26) is National Jukebox Day and Creed are the 2025 National Jukebox Day Ambassadors. And while Creed are one of the most popular rock bands going, you can credit jukeboxes for helping to spread their music to the masses and adding to their popularity.

When Creed Meets Jukeboxes

Creed's Mark Tremonti and Scott Phillips answered some questions and responded to a few memes about jukeboxes, with both members confirming that Tremonti is the band member who often takes the longest to make his selections.

"I'll go way down the rabbit hole and play some weird stuff before everybody likes what I'm playing for them," the guitarist shared.

Tremonti revealed that his go-to pick if he can find it on a jukebox is "Summer Wind" from Frank Sinatra, which is probably not too much of a surprise given his additional musical pairings with Sinatra's orchestra members. Meanwhile, Scott Phillips shared Living Colour's "Type" as his favorite jukebox pick.

Tremonti also said of fans who've chosen Creed as their jukebox choices over the years, "I think you guys fast-passing our songs to the top of the list are the best. You're the best that there is, the best of the Creed fans and by making all those other people in the restaurant or the bar listen, maybe they'll become Creed fans."

creed 2025 national jukebox day ambassdors TouchTunes loading...

What Else We Learned About Creed and Jukeboxes

TouchTones operates over 65,000 digital jukeboxes across the U.S. and Europe and thanks to the company, they've shared with Loudwire a list of the most played Creed songs on their jukeboxes over the years while also offering some insight on the markets in which the band's music has received the most interest.

Bands can often boast about which markets they do well in, but according to TouchTunes, Creed's music has most been played on jukeboxes in the Fairbanks, Alaska area. The other top Creed jukebox markets include Columbus (GA), Roanoke-Lynchburg (VA), Macon (GA) and Lexington (KY).

You can learn more about National Jukebox Day and check out the newly curated "Creed Presents: Jukebox Anthems" playlist through the TouchTunes app.

Why Is Today National Jukebox Day?

National Jukebox Day was not a day chosen randomly. According to the National Day Calendar, National Jukebox Day comes yearly on the day prior to Thanksgiving. It was founded by the TouchTones company and selected because that is the day that many Americans flock to their hometowns for the holidays and end up at a neighborhood bar or restaurant before the big holiday.

READ MORE: Mark Tremonti Reveals Early Timeline for More Creed Music

As such, the day prior to Thanksgiving is one of the biggest days of the year for jukebox usage as people gather in public and often reminisce about the good times by playing some of their favorite songs through the jukebox.

The first coin-operated player was invented in San Francisco by Louis Glass and his partner William S. Arnold. Louis Glass and his partner William S. Arnold invented the first coin-operated player in 1889 in San Francisco, Calif.

In 1905, John Gabel introduced the "Automatic Entertainer." It included 24 song selections.

What Are the Most Played Creed Songs on TouchTones Jukeboxes?

As for what is Creed's most played song, we've got a full Top 10 below taken from songs across their three studio albums. Check out the full list below.

Creed's 10 Most Played Songs All Time on TouchTunes Jukeboxes The 2025 National Jukebox Day ambassadors have amassed major popularity through TouchTones jukeboxes over the years. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire