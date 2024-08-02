Here is the favorite Metallica album of 30 big rock and metal musicians.

Dave Grohl's introduction to Metallica came when he ordered Master of Puppets through the mail.

Wrestler and Fozzy lead singer Chris Jericho remembers hopping on the bus to get his copy of Ride the Lightning following a recommendation from a close friend.

Mark Tremonti of Creed was stuck listening to J. Geils Band and the Beastie Boys until he was introduced to the sound of Metallica.

READ MORE: The Most Played Song Live by 15 Big Thrash Bands

While the ways they got to music may vary, there is no question about the impact Metallica has had on some of the biggest rock and metal artists.

We recently tracked down the favorite Metallica album from 30 big rock and metal musicians. That also includes both current AND former members of Metallica.

Their responses are as varied as how they all first discovered Metallica.

Favorite Metallica Album of 30 Big Rock + Metal Musicians Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Grohl, Corey Taylor and others reveal which Metallica album has made a lasting impact on their careers. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll