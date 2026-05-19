Dave Grohl Names ‘Cringiest’ Foo Fighters Lyric

What does Dave Grohl think is the Foo Fighters' cringiest lyric? It actually comes from a song that's enjoyed some radio success and the Foo Fighters frontman came clean about it during an episode of Hot One Versus where the band members face answering challenging questions or have the option of eating increasingly hot chicken wings.

What Did Dave Grohl Pick as His Cringiest Foo Fighters Lyric?

"I swear there's so many that I hate," shared Grohl. "I was thinking about this song today in the shower. I'd probably say the song 'D.O.A.'"

So which line makes Grohl wince a bit? "It's a shame we have to die my dear / No one's getting out of here alive," according to the singer.

"I just thought that's so fucking stupid," confesses the Foo frontman. "I feel like that's one of those I wrote where you guys were like, 'Dave (pats table) anything, just sing something.'"

"So it was our fault," responds guitarist Chris Shiflett, to which Grohl agrees. "You guys have driven me to some of the worst writing I've done in my entire life."

The episode shows off the camaraderie the guys have as they challenge Grohl about some of his digestive issues, have Shiflett rank the outside bands of the other band members and each suggest alternate band names for Grohl to judge. Check out more of the episode below.

Foo Fighters Take Part in Hot Ones Versus

Foo Fighters in 2026

Foo Fighters just released a new album, Your Favorite Toy. The band has toured in the lead up to the record with a full schedule of tour dates through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl Reveals Original Title for Band's Latest Album, 'Your Favorite Toy'

After their May 23 headline appearance at Bottle Rock in Napa Valley, California the group will spend a majority of the early summer touring Europe. They then kick off a North American tour leg in August running into late September, catch a little break and then finish out the year in November in Australia.

Keep up to date with all their touring and get ticketing information through their website.

Below, see which Foo Fighters album made Loudwire's Best 25 Rock Albums of 2000-2024.